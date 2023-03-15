Police say a man has been charged in the murder of Richard “Blair” Young, whose body was found near the summit of the Malahat in March 2017 (Submitted/VicPD)

Police say a man has been charged in the murder of Richard “Blair” Young, whose body was found near the summit of the Malahat in March 2017 (Submitted/VicPD)

B.C. man charged in cold case murder after senior killed, $30K in savings spent

Senior’s body was found on the Malahat in 2017

A Victoria man has been charged in connection with a cold case murder, say local police.

Richard “Blair” Young, age 72, was found dead on the Malahat in 2017. Now, a Victoria Police Department news release says Joseph “Bob” Gelineau was arrested by officers with the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU).

Gelineau has been charged with first-degree murder and indignity to human remains, said the release, and he remains in custody.

On Feb. 15, 2017, VicPD notified the public that Young was missing and that his family had not heard from him for over a week. The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) took over the investigation and worked with VicPD investigators.

The investigation into his disappearance continued until March 2, 2017, when Young’s body was located on the Malahat.

After Young’s disappearance, police told media in 2019 that his banking and credit card information was used fraudulently across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, with spending totalling more than $30,000.

“Joseph ‘Bob’ Gelineau’s arrest and appearance before the court brings to a close many of VIIMCU and VicPD’s investigative efforts,” said the release. “Further details about this investigation cannot be shared at this time as the matter is now before the courts.”

RELATED: 2017 death deemed a murder; suspicious $30,000 spent after Victoria man disappeared

Do you have a story tip? Email: chris.campbell@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Crime

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. exhibit honours Indigenous and Black lives lost to police violence

Just Posted

Congratulations to the U15 Dynamiters, comprised of players from Cranbrook, Kimberley and Baynes Lake, for winning their East Kootenay League Banner tournament in Golden
U15 Dynamiters win East Kootenay League Banner tournament

The Kimberley Nordic Club hosted the annual Nordic Fest on Sunday, Mar. 12.
Nordic Fest at the Kimberley Nordic Club

Avalanche Canada advises outdoor adventurers to avoid steep elevation, in light of recent weather conditions, which are ideal for avalanches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Avalanche danger risk rated ‘considerable’ for Southern Interior

The Hollers the Stemwinder Bar and Grill, March 18 and 19. Facebook file
Know it All: Local arts scene

Pop-up banner image