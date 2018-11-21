B.C. man charged in historical sex crimes case involving young girl

Vancouver police think more alleged victims of the Prince George man could be out there

Kevin Alexander Roberts, 46, was arrested in Vancouver on Monday on a slew of sex-related charges. (Vancouver Police Department)

A Prince George man is facing multiple charges in connection to a series of alleged historical sexual offences against a young girl.

Police said Kevin Alexander Roberts, 46, was driving through Chilliwack for work on Monday when he was arrested, after the alleged victim, now an adult, came forward.

The alleged offences were committed in both Vancouver and Prince George.

Charges against Roberts include sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual assault with a weapon, invitation to sexual touching, assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Although police would not reveal details about the current charges, Sgt. Jason Robillard told reporters Wednesday that investigators believe additional crimes could go back more than 20 years..

“The alleged offences, if we get into the specific time frame, could lead to the identity of the victim and we can’t do that,” Robillard said.

Police say Roberts is a truck driver on routes throughout B.C. and Alberta, and has worked as a school bus driver in the Prince George area and as a mover, and has a transient lifestyle.

They believe there are more victims between the ages of four and 18 years old.

“These types of crimes are extremely traumatic and survivors live with the life-long impact,” Robillard said.

“We are providing this information and a photo of the suspect, with hopes that we will uncover more information and help prevent this from happening to someone else.”

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 604-717-0600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

