B.C. man dies after police called for ‘firearms injury’ in rural Alberta

Victim is 30-year-old Greater Victoria man, say police

RCMP say a Saanich man has died in a shooting in a rural area northeast of Calgary.

Mounties say officers were called out on Thursday afternoon to investigate a complaint of a firearms injury in Rocky View County.

They found a man with a gunshot wound and were unable to save him, despite administering first aid.

The victim, whose name is not being released, is a 30-year-old from Saanich.

Police say the public is not believed to be at risk.

An autopsy is being done by the office of the chief medical examiner in Calgary.

READ ALSO: Saanich’s plastic bag ban won’t be affected by the Supreme Court ruling against Victoria

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Almost 20,000 parking tickets issued by Interior Health at hospitals in 2019
Next story
Supreme Court of Canada affirms acquittals in refusing to hear Tamil migrant case

Just Posted

Kimberley’s Nordic Racers at Haywood Western Cross Country Championships

The Kimberley Nordic Racers sent some of their best skiers to Whistler… Continue reading

East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival – Enter Now

The East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival (EKPAF) is rapidly approaching! (Feb 21-Mar… Continue reading

News from the Kimberley Garden Club

Submitted by Marilee Quist Happy belated New Year,Bulletin readers! To those who… Continue reading

Snow Fiesta Bonspiel at the Kimberley Curling Club

The Kimberley Curling Club hosted the Snow Fiesta Mixed Bonspiel tournament over… Continue reading

Three Kimberley organizations to benefit from Columbia Basin Trust PLAYS grants

The Adventure Park at Swan Ave. is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Officials reaching out to those in contact with Canada’s first coronavirus patient

The illness has sickened at least 1,975 people and killed 56 in China

Putting faces to names of fallen soldiers

Woman looking for anyone who remembers a Kimberley soldier who died in Holland in 1945

No travel ban, temperature checks for Wuhan travellers as coronavirus spreads to Canada

One Toronto man is recovering after being infected

Risk of coronavirus low in B.C. as first case emerges in Toronto: officials

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in B.C.

‘Presumptive case’ of coronavirus in Canada confirmed by Ontario doctors

Man in his 50s felt ill on his return to Canada from Wuhan, China

People knowingly take fentanyl so make policy changes to reduce harm: B.C. study

Dr. Jane Buxton, an epidemiologist at the centre, says drug users need more resources,

‘My heart is going to bleed’: Bodies brought back to Canada following Iran plane crash

Remains of Sahar Haghjoo, 37, and her eight-year-old daughter, Elsa Jadidi, were identified last weekend

BCLC opens novelty bet on Harry and Meghan moving to the west coast

Meanwhile, real estate agency points to four possible homes for the family

Canada slips in global corruption ranking in aftermath of SNC-Lavalin scandal

The country obtained a score of 77, which places it at the top in the Americas

Most Read