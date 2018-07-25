(Gilles Lambert/Unsplash.com photo)

B.C. man faces 70 charges related to disturbing phone calls

Joel Perry allegedly threatened to kill victims’ families unless they engaged in sexual talk

A Qualicum Beach man is facing 70 charges related to what police call threatening, harassing and indecent phone and video calls made to women across B.C. over several months this year and last.

Charges have been approved against Joel Perry, 33, after he was arrested in May, Surrey RCMP said Wednesday.

The offences include:

  • 31 counts of harassing/indecent phone calls
  • 18 counts of criminal harassment
  • 13 counts of uttering threats
  • 8 counts of extortion

The calls occurred between November 2017 and April 2018 and mostly targeted women in the Lower Mainland. The suspect would call a woman, identify her by name and address, and claim he is watching her through cameras he installed in her home. He would demand she engage in sexually explicit conversation or her family members will be killed.

READ MORE: North Delta woman relays disturbing phone calls

“These incidents were very disturbing for the victims, many of whom were traumatized and felt unsafe in their own homes,” said Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. Kirk Duncan on Wednesday.

Perry’s next court appearance is set for Thursday in Surrey.

