B.C. man goes to jail for beating puppy to death

Robert Carolan has also been banned from owning animals for the next ten years

  • Feb. 19, 2018 10:38 a.m.
  • News

A man on Vancouver Island has been sentenced to four months in jail for beating his 16-week-old puppy to death.

Robert Carolan, from Duncan, is also banned from owning animals for a decade after it was found his puppy Dux had suffered severed blunt force trauma.

Carolan had told police in that Dux had accidentally drowned after he left him in a bathtub and went for a cigarette.

But authorities grew suspicious after he could not explain why the puppy was bleeding and had other injuries.

A necropsy found that Dux, a mixed-breed puppy, had suffered blunt force trauma to his head and right rib and there were signs of pneumothorax, a trauma-induced condition that stops an animal’s lungs from fully inflating.

“I think jail time is absolutely warranted in a case this heinous,” said B.C. SPCA’s Marcie Moriarty.

“It is heart-breaking to think of how much this poor puppy suffered and the terror he would have experienced before succumbing to his injuries.”

The puppy was also found to have had fractures on three of its ribs.

Carolan has also been issued a victim surcharge fine of $100 and a three-year probation to follow his four-month jail sentence.

Previous story
IH CEO announces retirement
Next story
NDP’s first budget to set spending record for housing, child care

Just Posted

Dale Shudra Announces Candidacy for Conservative Party of Canada Nomination

It may be somewhat difficult to fathom but the federal election is… Continue reading

IH CEO announces retirement

Interior Health’s Board Chair Doug Cochrane announced today that President & CEO… Continue reading

Selkirk senior girls basketball team wins zone tournament

Congratulations to the Selkirk Senior girls basketball team won the Kootenay Zone… Continue reading

Honouring Clayton Murrell and Joan MacKinnon

Family and friends pay tribute to prominent couple in joint celebration of life.

Agricultural businesses get specialized advice

Columbia Basin Trust’s Basin Business Advisors now offers a full-time Agriculture Specialist

Kimberley residents take icy road conditions into their own hands

Kimberley residents took icy road conditions into their own hands yesterday evening,… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

VIDEO: B.C. deer caught obeying traffic signs

A herd of deer in Fernie, B.C. is getting attention online after stopping for a stop sign

Petition wants fundraiser dropped for family of man cleared in Boushie’s death

Group says GoFundMe is profiting from the young Indigenous man’s death

Porch lights turn on for Canadian teen behind #BeccaToldMeTo movement

New Brunswick’s Rebecca Schofield had asked her Facebook followers to perform random acts of kindness

B.C. files challenge to Alberta wine trade ban

First formal dispute under Canadian Free Trade Agreement

NDP’s first budget to set spending record for housing, child care

Premier John Horgan promises biggest investments in B.C. history

B.C. man goes to jail for beating puppy to death

Robert Carolan has also been banned from owning animals for the next ten years

BCHL Today: Langley enjoys home ice while roller coast ride continues for Chilliwack Chiefs

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read