Khutzeymateen Grizzly Bear Sanctuary. Jenna Cocullo/Black Press

B.C. man uses knife to fight off grizzly attack

Man transported to hospital with serious injuries

A B.C. man used a knife to fend off an attacking grizzly bear in a remote area of the mainland coast on Monday, according to the BC Conservation Officer Service.

The Quadra Island resident was biking and hiking in the backcountry area of Ramsey Arm, about 2.5 hours north of Powell River, when the attack took place, the BC Conservation Office said in a statement.

“The male was by himself on a logging road when he was attacked by what seemed like a grizzly bear,” according to the statement. “The male had a knife on him and was able to stab the bear and end the attack.”

The injured male cycled to a nearby camp, where he received first aid from environmental workers.

He was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The BC Conservation Office is investigating the attack.

