B.C. man who tortured, murdered teen classmate denied day parole

Kruse Wellwood in prison for 2010 sexual assault and murder of Langford teen

One of two men responsible for the brutal sexual assault, torture and murder of Victoria-area teen Kimberly Proctor has been denied day parole.

Earlier this year, Kruse Wellwood applied for day parole from Mission Institution, a medium-security prison where he is an inmate. On Wednesday the Parole Board of Canada denied his request.

Proctor’s aunt, Jo-Ann Landolt, said the parole board did not find Wellwood psychologically fit for day release.

“I didn’t expect anything else,” said Landolt. “All of us really didn’t expect him to be released.”

But that doesn’t mean the hearing process wasn’t extremely difficult and emotional for the family, she added.

READ ALSO: Family of Langford’s Kimberly Proctor brought back to ‘emotional state’ as her killer applies for day parole

In 2010, 18-year-old Kimberly Proctor was sexually assaulted and murdered by Wellwood, then 16, and Cameron Moffat, then 17.

After learning of Wellwood’s parole application in May, Proctor’s family released a statement re-iterating the horrific nature of her assault and the final moments of her life.

Proctor’s father, Fred, said he was told his daughter was tortured, bound and thrown in a deep freezer while alive, eventually succumbing to asphyxiation. The next day her killers put her body in a hockey bag, took her to a ravine and lit her body on fire.

READ ALSO: Proctor’s killers troubled, angry from the start

Landolt said members of the teen’s family prepared statements and sat through the hearing.

“All in all, I mean, it’s been difficult,” she said. “But at the end of the day, we all felt good about it. He’s where he should be, and this just confirms that he will be in there for along time.”

Landolt said she and the family feel positive and are hoping Wellwood does not apply for parole again.

“If he does we’re just going to go again,” she said. “It’s important for the family to be there to support Kimmy after everything she went through.”

The Parole Board of Canada has not yet responded to a request for the parole decision.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP investigate racist, hateful letter sent to B.C. resident
Next story
Defence minister asks watchdog to investigate racism in the military

Just Posted

Kimberley City Council supports 2020 Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo

Council has approved a letter of support to aid in the organization’s grant application.

Know it All: Entertainment in the dog days of August

Cranbrook Arts Dawn Fenwick is our featured artist this month. Her multi-media… Continue reading

Wildfire update in the RDEK

No fires currently pose a threat to structures or communities, says BC Wildfire Service

Voting for Kimberley Business Excellence Awards now open

The Kimberley Chamber of Commerce has closed nominations for their annual Business… Continue reading

De Groot family still waiting for inquest after 2014 Slocan shooting

Lawyer for Peter De Groot’s family say many questions remain unanswered

VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

Commissioner says prime minister improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Defence minister asks watchdog to investigate racism in the military

Concerns have increased in the wake of reports about right-wing groups recruiting service members

B.C. man who tortured, murdered teen classmate denied day parole

Kruse Wellwood in prison for 2010 sexual assault and murder of Langford teen

RCMP investigate racist, hateful letter sent to B.C. resident

The highly threatening message was sent to a Reddit user’s parents in Coquitlam

KIJHL adds Kelowna Chiefs’ late owner’s initials to helmets

Grant Sheridan died July 28 and is the honoured by Kootenay International Junior Hockey League

U.S. couple donates $10,000 to Terrace search team to thank them for late son’s recovery

The body of Warren Sill, 26, was found 80 kilometres east of Terrace in 2012

Employer groups drop out of WorkSafeBC review in protest

NDP government’s reviewer ‘biased, exceeding mandate’

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Cause of death unknown in Langley teen’s suspected overdose at skate park: father

Toxicology tests have been ordered to determine if drugs are the reason for 14-year-old’s death

Most Read