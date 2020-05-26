Matt Graham said he recently found this note on his car parked outside his work in downtown Revelstoke. (Submitted)

B.C. man with Alberta plates gets car keyed and aggressive note

Some out-of-province people are finding hostile reception due to COVID-19 worries

A man living in Revelstoke with an Albertan licence plate said his car was recently keyed and left with a note telling him to “f**k off back to Alberta”.

“It’s pretty unfortunate,” said Matt Graham, who has worked in Revelstoke since last year at Summit Cannabis. Graham said his family moved fully to B.C. this May.

The damage to his car and the note left on his windshield occurred recently while Graham was parked downtown for work. The note was written on the back of a shopping list for Caesar salad.

“I get it. People are on edge, but it’s not an excuse to touch and wreck other peoples’ stuff,” said Graham.

“Come talk to me instead.”

According to the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, it’s legal to live in the province and have a valid licence plate from another province or country for up to 90 days.

Graham said it may take a couple of weeks to get his licence plate switched to B.C. due to backlog at the car mechanic.

In the meantime, Graham has left a small note on his red plate saying, “Just moved to Revelstoke. Please don’t touch my car. Thanks.”

Others with Albertan plates are also finding their presence in Revelstoke isn’t always welcomed.

Recently, someone posted in the Revelstoke Community Facebook page saying their in-laws, who were visiting to help with a new baby born that week, had their van from Alberta keyed while parked downtown.

“Red plates are just blue plates painted red,” reads the post.

Early this month, another person covered their licence plate with a letter at a nearby trailhead saying, “I live, work and pay taxes here, please don’t destroy or vandalize my vehicle.”

Revelstoke RCMP said they have received no reports of mischiefs to people or property from Alberta.

Yet, while the overall crime rate in Revelstoke during the COVID-19 pandemic is steady or has slightly dropped, the RCMP said reports of domestic disputes are increasing.

While officials are discouraging non-essential travel between provinces to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Mayor of Revelstoke said in one of his weekly addresses to the community to practice understanding.

“None of us know the reason that others may be travelling to our community or those sheltering in place,” said Gary Sulz on April 21.

“Nor can we understand the toll that this pandemic is taking on people’s mental health or the fear that we see in the eyes of another as we pass them on the street,” he said.

Instead, Sulz asked for residents to be kind and focus on what they can do to protect themselves and those they love.

 

