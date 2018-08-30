Vernon mayoral candidate Darrin Taylor.

B.C. mayoral candidate takes heat for old ‘nazi’ comment

Vernon mayoral candidate Darrin Taylor took some heat of his own this week.

Vernon mayoral candidate Darrin Taylor took some heat of his own this week regarding a past social media post about global warming.

The bulk of criticism came from a Facebook post in which he refers to the Vernon Climate Action Group as “hard-left enviro nazis.”

“I’m not a career politician and sometimes in the heat of the battle on social media, some things aren’t worded as eloquently as they could be,” Taylor told the Morning Star. “Obviously it’s not appropriate to refer to people as ‘enviro-nazis’ but there are so many bigger issues facing this community.”

He took this as an opportunity to share his views on the environment and said that although he isn’t a climate change denier, he does believe that shutting down the oil and gas industry would “be paralyzing the community and Western Canada and I’m squarely opposed to that.”

Related: Taylor announces Vernon mayoral candidacy

Related: Vernon convenience store operator seeks mayor’s position

“I’m quite the opposite [of a climate change denier] and am wholeheartedly in favour of common sense being used to implement initiatives to reduce the city’s carbon footprint. But if someone comes out as part of the discussion with an idea that I don’t think makes sense or contributes positively to the argument, I will call them out. Though in the future I’ll call them out more eloquently,” he said. “I’m not a people pleaser. I don’t ride the fence on issues and if elected mayor then that’s what people can expect from me: to call a spade a spade.”

Questions also surfaced around a 2013 tweet where Taylor responds news article about a violent attack on an innocent victim: “Sounds like a good argument for concealed carry.” Taylor has said he is not a gun advocate and the tweet was “just a flippant remark.”

Another tweet from 2012 where he refers to Vernon as a “Hicktown” was also brought into question. In response, the candidate explained that this was in reference to the well-known country song Hicktown by Jason Aldean and was simply meant in good fun. The posts have since been deleted.

In conclusion, he said that he hopes people can move on from this controversy and hopes to be elected on Oct. 20.

“It’s time to move on from petty issues but I guess that’s just politics,” he said. “I’m looking forward to talking about issues that are of concern to the people of Vernon and I can’t wait for that.”

Related: Vernon painter brushing up on mayor’s duties

Related: Former Vernon mayor drops out of mayoral race

Related: Vernon municipal election candidate packages available

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on
Previous story
Nearly forgotten B.C. prison cemetery restored
Next story
Former B.C. naval officer charged with sexual assault

Just Posted

BC 55+ Games participants to receive free public transit

From Sept. 11 to 15, participants will be able to ride the bus for free from 7a.m. to 3p.m. daily.

Selkirk grad launches debut book of poetry

The Nest restaurant in Marysville is hosting the Kimberley launch of Stephanie… Continue reading

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations

Time be be aware of wildlife attractants

Third week of September traditionally has most wildlife conflicts reported

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations hail court’s quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval

The court ruled Ottawa failed to meaningfully consult with Indigenous peoples

Telegraph Creek wildfire downgraded

Efforts now focused on recovery and access to community

B.C. mayoral candidate takes heat for old ‘nazi’ comment

Vernon mayoral candidate Darrin Taylor took some heat of his own this week.

Former B.C. naval officer charged with sexual assault

Lt. Ronald Clancy faces two counts of sexual assault in connection to alleged summer 2017 incidents

Nearly forgotten B.C. prison cemetery restored

The cemetery was where federal inmates, whose families didn’t claim their remains, were buried

Former B.C. cop pleads guilty to breach of trust after Creep Catcher sting

Dario Devic has been discharged from the RCMP after a Creep Catchers sting outside Surrey’s Central City Mall in 2016

City of Fernie responds to WorkSafeBC report

CAO Norm McInnis says City vows to make safety a culture they embody

Police standoff at B.C. rec centre after man claims to have gun

Heavily-armed police in Victoria brought in a negotiator and the suspect eventually surrendered

Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear B.C. veterans’ lawsuit on pensions

Decision rejects argument of ‘duty of care’ for disabled veterans

Most Read