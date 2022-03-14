RCMP stand outside of a home on 18th Avenue near Argyle Street in Port Alberni where a man was shot to death Aug. 29, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

RCMP stand outside of a home on 18th Avenue near Argyle Street in Port Alberni where a man was shot to death Aug. 29, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

B.C. mom charged with second-degree murder in 2021 death of her son

Man was found dead in Port Alberni home in August 2021

A manslaughter charge against a Port Alberni mother accused of killing her son last summer has been upgraded to second-degree murder.

Samantha Dittmer was arrested in August 2021 after her son, Jesse McPhee, was found dead in their home on 18th Avenue in Port Alberni.

Dittmer was initially charged with one count of careless use or storage of a firearm, but this was upgraded to a charge of manslaughter using a firearm.

Just last week, the British Columbia Prosecution Service agreed to increase the charge again to second-degree murder.

“Investigations such as these are complex, which is why often it takes time to secure all evidence to support charges being laid,” said Cst. Richard Johns, media relations officer for the Port Alberni RCMP. “Officers have put in hundreds of hours into this investigation in cooperation with our general duty and forensic identification sections, as well as the BC Coroner’s Service.”

The matter is now before the courts and RCMP say they will not be providing further updates.

PORT ALBERNI

Comments are closed

Previous story
MLA Clovechok urges residents to comment on potential electoral boundary changes
Next story
Kootenay snow packs drop slightly, still a bit above normal

Just Posted

Ukrainian servicemen help an elderly woman, in the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve from fighting dissolving, Russian troops continued to shell encircled cities and the number of Ukrainians forced from their country grew to over 1.4 million. (AP Photo/Andriy Dubchak)
Cranbrook man heading to Ukraine to support defence against Russian military invasion

Elections BC map of ridings. Columbia River Revelstoke is the large riding on the far right.
MLA Clovechok urges residents to comment on potential electoral boundary changes

Kimberley's French School celebrates 100 days of school with their students. Photo submitted.
Kimberley French School celebrates 100 days of class, seeks help from community for name

The Kimberley Dynamiters have won the Eddie Mountain division championship after taking down their series against Columbia Valley 4-2.
Kimberley Dynamiters win the Eddie Mountain Division Championship