Mark Warawa spoke to the House of Commons on Tuesday, giving his farewell speech.

B.C. MP delivers emotional farewell to House of Commons to fight cancer

Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa has recently gotten out of the hospital after 15 days

Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa gave an emotional farewell speech to the House of Commons on Tuesday, as the longtime local representative faces a serious cancer diagnosis.

“I’m just an average guy that has had an incredible honour, serving with you, and serving our community,” Warawa said.

READ MORE: Mark Warawa says he also has cancer in his lungs and lymphatic system

READ MORE: Tako van Popta to run as Conservative in Langley-Aldergrove

Warawa noted he has recently gotten out of the hospital after 15 days, and joked about his return to the House of Commons.

“I had zero interest in politics, since I was in the hospital, possibly facing the end of my life,” he said. “Just a few minutes here in Parliament, I’m interested in politics again.”

Warawa was recently told cancer from his pancreas has spread into his lungs.

He had already announced he would not be running again for office in this October’s election, but had planned to step down to become a chaplain, working with seniors and people close to the end of life.

The research he has done on issues such as palliative care will now be put to use in his own life, Warawa said.

Warawa spoke of his own recent experiences at Vancouver General Hospital, after he was rushed home from an overseas trip suffering from jaundice to receive his diagnosis.

When he was given his diagnosis, he had doctors who could treat his physical condition, but people need spiritual and social support, too, Warawa said.

He urged Parliament to take up the cause of repairing what Warawa called a broken system when it comes to palliative care in this country.

While his prognosis is “not great,” Warawa affirmed his faith in God, and spoke of how he felt God had guided him into his career and life in politics.

He choked up when speaking of his wife Diane, and their five children and 10 grandchildren, as well as the staff at his constituency office in Langley.

“The best part of this job, as you know, is being able to help people,” Warawa said.

He was given several standing ovations during his speech, and after he spoke, MPs from the Conservative benches and across the floor came to speak to him and shake his hand.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

mclaxton@langleyadvance.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Please obey traffic lights in Kimberley construction zone
Next story
Surrey MLA seeks to make it illegal to drive with ‘unlawfully possessed’ gun in car

Just Posted

SPCA seeks help for frightened cat with dental problems

The BC SPCA’s East Kootenay Branch is seeking the public’s help with… Continue reading

Please obey traffic lights in Kimberley construction zone

The RCMP and City of Kimberley are reminding residents to exercise patience… Continue reading

Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary celebrates 66 years

Join their 66th anniversary sale and celebration on May 11, 2019.

Know It All: Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

Key City Theatre Gallery Mount Baker Student Exhibition The next exhibition will… Continue reading

Kimberley fighter does himself proud at Calgary tournament

Sunday April 27, local kick boxer Joey Koran showed his skill and… Continue reading

Royal baby’s name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Buckingham Palace has released the name of Meghan and Harry’s baby boy

Penticton man charged in quadruple murder makes short but tense court appearance

Family of victims wanted him to “see their faces” at arraignment on May 8, adjourned for three weeks

3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock

Conservation officers located and killed the coyote Monday

BC Ferries launches summer discount promotion

1,600 sailings discounted in effort to attract custom and spread ferry traffic

Not just contact sports: New UBC research finds surfers downplay risk of concussion, too

Surf Canada implemented a concussion protocol in May 2018

Surrey MLA seeks to make it illegal to drive with ‘unlawfully possessed’ gun in car

Surrey-Cloverdale Liberal MLA Marvin Hunt expected to introduce his private member’s bill Wednesday afternoon

B.C. MP delivers emotional farewell to House of Commons to fight cancer

Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa has recently gotten out of the hospital after 15 days

Driver killed in B.C. border crash identified as well-loved pastor, father of three

GoFundMe campaign aims to raise $100,000 for family of Port Moody Rev. Tom Cheung

Gay men can now donate blood after 3 months of abstinence: Health Canada

The deferral period was first reduced to one year in 2016, from five years

Most Read