Construction workers are seen on top of the FortisBC Tilbury LNG expansion project in Delta, B.C., Monday, Nov. 16, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. natural gas users to pay less this fall, Fortis announces

Switch will amount to about $7 a month in savings for residential customers

British Columbia natural gas users can expect to see their monthly bills decrease starting in October.

FortisBC says in a statement that it has been given approval by the B.C. Utilities Commission to drop its gas rates for customers by more than 90 cents a gigajoule starting Oct. 1.

The utility says it will amount to about $7 a month in savings for residential customers, depending on a customer’s consumption.

Joe Mazza, vice-president of energy supply at Fortis, says the decrease will provide customers with some financial relief as they head into the colder fall and winter months.

He says Fortis understands energy costs are an important part of household budgets and they work hard to deliver gas at the lowest reasonable cost.

Fortis buys natural gas at market prices and factors such as supply and demand affect the price of natural gas, and the statement says those costs flow through to customers.

READ ALSO: Council vote means natural gas won’t be used to heat new homes in Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Pierre Poilievre pumps natural gas during northwest B.C. tour

FortisBC

Love The Kimberley Bulletin?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey MP urges calm after intelligence links India to Nijjar murder
Next story
Biogas plant in Chilliwack becomes largest of its kind in B.C.

Just Posted

The Horsethief Creek fire is classed as ‘being held’. RDEK file
RDEK provides regional fire update; one new start in Whiteswan area

Stumps from the time of the creation of the Arrow Lakes Reservoir in 1968 are visible at the McDonald Creek Provincial Park beach. Photo: Betsy Kline
OPINION: Arrow Lakes impacts top of mind in Columbia River Treaty negotiations

The Province has announced the $156 million replacement and upgrade of the Dr. F.W. Green Memorial Home in Cranbrook. The project, which will be conducted in two phases, will include 148 new long-term care beds. Trevor Crawley photo.
B.C. announces $156M expansion and upgrade of long-term care facility in Cranbrook

Join a group drumming session in Kimberley and Cranbrook, October 3 and 4.
Know It All: Back in rhythm