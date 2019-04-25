Greyhound pulled out of B.C. in the fall of 2018, leaving many in rural communities scrambling for alternatives. (Black Press Media files)

B.C., Ottawa talk 50/50 split on abandoned bus-route service

B.C. has paid $2 million on a bus service for the northern part of the province

The federal transport minister says the government will split funding for bus service on rural routes abandoned by Greyhound in northern Ontario and the Western provinces but so far only British Columbia has taken him up on the offer.

Marc Garneau has met with B.C. Transportation Minister Claire Trevena for a fourth time on a 50/50 cost-sharing plan to service routes that were dropped when Greyhound shut down operations last fall.

READ MORE: ‘A blooming shame:’ Greyhound officially ends service in B.C.

Garneau says he’s waiting for Trevena’s ministry to provide a list of routes as well as costs and there won’t be a cap on how much Ottawa will pay for the arrangement that would last two years.

He says all 10 provinces have also formed a group, led by B.C., to consider long-term solutions for inter-city bus travel.

Trevena says B.C. has paid $2 million on a bus service for the northern part of the province, which will be included in the cost-sharing plan.

She says the aim is to provide safe and affordable transportation for underserved areas, including those that are home to Indigenous communities that were dependent on Greyhound.

READ MORE: Bus that replaced Greyhound not meeting once-a-day trip requirement

READ MORE: Fragmented bus service market emerges as Greyhound exits Western Canada

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Father of suspected Easter bombers one of dozens detained since attacks
Next story
Allegedly intoxicated man arrested after 3 paramedics attacked at Kamloops hospital

Just Posted

Chamber seeks nominations, applications for Board of Directors

The deadline to apply is May 7, 2019.

Lock it or lose it, Kimberley RCMP says

Kimberley RCMP are reminding everyone to lock up their vehicles and valuable… Continue reading

Province announces $2.5-million boost to increase tourism in B.C.’s resort towns

Changes to RMI funding are bringing more money to places like Harrison and Tofino

Residents say crosswalk is unsafe

Approximately 200 Kimberley residents have expressed concerns with the crosswalk on Spokane… Continue reading

Cranbrook RCMP respond to fatal canoe incident at Moyie Lake

A young man died after a canoe overturned in the lake early Tuesday morning

VIDEO: Killer whales hunt for seals in Vancouver harbour

Bigg’s killer whales feed on marine mammals like seals, sea lions, dolphins and even other whales

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Struggling B.C. adoption agency elects new board that intends to keep it open

The previous board announced that Choices would close May 31

Drug decriminalization report welcomed in East Kootenay

Provincial report recommends decriminalizing people who use illicit drugs, shift focus to treatment

New flight service an ‘angel’ for medical patients

Angel Flight East Kootenay will fly medical patients to Kelowna or Vancouver

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

Family dog stolen from Kootenay backyard

RCMP appealing for information on pregnant Karelian bear dog missing from Elko, B.C.

Blaine, Wash. inn owner, charged with smuggling people into B.C., granted bail

Robert Joseph Boule ordered to turn away anyone indicating a plan to enter Canada illegally

Most Read