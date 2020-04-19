FILE – A 3M N95 mask. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

B.C. police can now issue $2,000 tickets for reselling medical supplies, price gouging

Fines can be handed out by police, conservation officers and others

Anyone in B.C. who tries to resell medical supplies or engages in price gouging for essential items could now get a $2,000 ticket.

Public Minister Mike Farnworth announced the new fines on Sunday (April 19). The tickets can be handed out by police, conservation officers and other officers in B.C. starting immediately for as long as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

“We will not allow these practices to continue, ” Farnworth said.

He said the authorities believe it is largely individuals trying to profit off the COVID-19 pandemic rather than organized crime. Farnworth noted that some fluctuation in price in normal, but gave the example of a mask being sold for $5 one day and $50 the next as price gouging that would not be tolerated. In a statement, the province said tickets were a “timelier alternative” to pursuing legal action through the courts.

Aside from price gouging and reselling medical supplies, ticketable offences include exceeding the quantity limits on the sale of specified items and hotels or lodging operators not providing accommodation for self-isolation facilities or to support essential workers.

The full range of people authorized to hand out tickets, aside from police, includes: municipal bylaw officers, liquor and cannabis inspectors, gaming inspectors, conservation officers, community safety unit inspectors, park rangers, natural resource officers, commercial vehicle safety officials and sheriffs.

READ MORE: B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies; limits buying quantities

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries vessel ‘sustains some damage’ after hard landing at Tsawwassen terminal

Just Posted

Crown land camping is still allowed but you cannot access through parks

Just before the Easter long weekend (April 8) B.C. announced the closure… Continue reading

Interior Health issues warning over COVID-19 outbreak at Alberta work camp

Workers who have been at the Kearl Lake oil sands project are asked to self-isolate.

Kootenay Savings donates $50,000 to area food banks

Kootenay Savings Credit Union is donating $50,000 to 11 area food banks… Continue reading

City of Kimberley asks for more physical distancing on trails

City will consider recommending trail closure if there isn’t more compliance

UPDATE: Missing person found

UPDATE: RCMP are reporting the missing female has been located. Vehicle got… Continue reading

B.C. police can now issue $2,000 tickets for reselling medical supplies, price gouging

Fines can be handed out by police, conservation officers and others

BC Ferries vessel ‘sustains some damage’ after hard landing at Tsawwassen terminal

The incident did not lead to any injuries

COMMENTARY: COVID-19 modelling useful, but not a crystal ball

B.C.’s chief health officer explains risk of relaxing too soon

Plants ‘operating 24/7’ to meet consumer demand for food amid COVID-19

Kraft Heinz Canada reported an 80% increase in demand for its Kraft Dinner product last month compared to March 2019

Summer events, parades, large weddings off the table this summer: Henry

B.C.’s provincial health officer says this summer will not include large-scale events

QUIZ: Meet the Simpsons

How much do you know about this iconic television family?

Gaining herd immunity through COVID-19 transmissions ‘ineffective’: B.C.’s top doctor

It’s a model other countries looked at, including the U.K., but is ‘not a strategy that works,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Harsh policing and big fines don’t make people safer from COVID-19: criminologists

Harsh policing and big fines don’t make people safer from COVID-19: criminologists

Vancouver Island Indigenous artist takes unique approach to COVID-19 masks

Howard La Fortune thought he’d have some fun in designing a homemade mask

Most Read