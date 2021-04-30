B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update COVID-19 cases, B.C. legislature, June 29, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update COVID-19 cases, B.C. legislature, June 29, 2020. (B.C. government)

VIDEO: B.C. pop-up vaccine clinics not successful, health officials admit

Apologies were offered for the anger and confusion caused by the program, which resulted in lineups where many waited for hours and still didn’t get vaccinated

Pop-up vaccine clinics in Metro Vancouver COVID-19 hot zones are an experiment that didn’t work, British Columbia health officials said Thursday.

Apologies were offered for the anger and confusion caused by the program, which was meant to reach as many residents as quickly as possible but resulted in lineups where many waited for hours and still didn’t get vaccinated.

“Yes, there were some operational things that were done or not done that caused a lot of frustration and I can see that, and I absolutely apologize to people for the miscommunications and for the confusion,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told a news conference.

She said attempts to reach people in areas of high COVID-19 counts using drop-in-type clinics in Surrey and Coquitlam faced challenges as people lined up for hours waiting for vaccines.

“It got a life of its own that was not anticipated, in social media in particular,” said Henry. “That was certainly not the intent.”

Dr. Victoria Lee, the president of Fraser Health, said no more pop-up clinics are planned as the health authority learned from the experience where people who were eligible and ineligible for immunization waited in long lineups for limited amounts of vaccine.

Health Minister Adrian Dix faced pointed questions in the legislature about the massive confusion over the pop-up clinics.

“The premier’s pop-up clinics are somewhat out of ‘Hunger Games,’” said Liberal health critic Renee Merrifield. “The confusion, anger and the lineups continue today in Surrey.”

Dix said the rollout of the clinics did not work.

“I think it’s fair to say they were not a success, certainly from communications or a confidence perspective,” he said. “Fraser Health is taking lessons from that.”

Despite the problems at the pop-up clinics, thousands of people still got first doses of a vaccine, said Henry, adding officials must now regroup and find other ways to distribute vaccines to those living in high-case areas.

“Hopefully we’ve made the point today that the best way to guarantee your spot and your vaccine is to register and it will be there for you, so you don’t have to worry whether there’s a pop-up clinic in your community or not,” she said.

B.C. is expecting to receive more than one million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the next month and the first shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected next week, said Henry.

It’s expected that every adult in B.C. will have received their first vaccine dose by mid-June, she said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘We don’t know what to do’: Okanagan man shares COVID’s impact on family in India
Next story
Kimberley SAR pres. concerned about spring river conditions

Just Posted

Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. A national advisory committee recommends people 30 and older can get a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine if they do not want to wait for an mRNA alternative. Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press
Pharmacies in Cranbrook, Castlegar receive AstraZeneca vaccine

It’s the first time the vaccine has been made available in the Kootenays

Sam Steele Days — Cranbrook’s annual community festival — will be back for 2021 after being cancelled in 2020.
Sam Steele Days returning for 2021

Sam Steele Days festivities will be back to help kick off the… Continue reading

Kimberley Search and Rescue president says he's concerned about the number of people likely to take to the backcountry and rivers this spring and summer, potentially without the experience or guidance to keep them safe. Photo courtesy Kimberley SAR.
Kimberley SAR pres. concerned about spring river conditions

COVID pandemic likely to cause influx in backcountry users

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
43 new cases, one new death due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

Provincial health officials recorded 853 cases of COVID-19 throughout B.C. on April 29

Kimberley Horror Fest founders Natalie Skokan (left) and Chantel Delaney talk five years of Horror Fest, and this year's virtual Halfway to Horror Fest concert series. Photo submitted.
Halfway to Horror Fest virtual concert series planned for May

Festival founders talk supporting local music, five years of Horror Fest

A construction worker bursts into song on a Coquitlam job site in Langley musician Gino Gerussi’s performance of “Just In Love With A Girl” (Screen grab/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley construction worker who ‘can actually sing’ creates catchy tune

A job just to get through the pandemic turned into a career boost for Gino Gerussi

Wild caribou roam the tundra near The Meadowbank Gold Mine located in Nunavut on Wednesday, March 25, 2009. Newly published research shows threatened caribou herds have lost twice as much habitat as they’ve gained over the last twenty years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Alberta, B.C. caribou lose twice as much habitat from fire and industry as they gain

Some herds, protected by large-scale wolf culls and maternity penning, have made modest gains

LC (aka Little Cutie) is to receive much-needed dental treatment, following a fundraiser launched by Elgin Park grad Naomi Gantug. (Gofundme.com photo)
Senior pup’s painful smile prompts aspiring B.C. vet to launch fundraiser for surgery

Naomi Gantug raised more than $700 to help the dachshund’s owner, who was considering skipping meals in order to afford treatment

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C.’s COVID-19 road checks won’t require travel documents

Regional travel ban working voluntarily, minister says

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Gaelen Schnare on the shore of Kootenay Lake. He says he first started watching birds when he was three or four. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Eagle eyes: Gaelen Schnare’s passion for birding

The 14 year old has earned respect from a community of bird watchers

Ashok Mohan holds up a photo of his brother-in-law, Vijay Sharma, who died from complications due to COVID-19 on April 27, 2021. A 72-year-old retired bank manager, Sharma had been living in the city of Jabalpur, India when he was infected and died within 10 days of contracting the virus. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
‘We don’t know what to do’: Okanagan man shares COVID’s impact on family in India

India is currently seeing some of the world’s highest COVID-19 case counts, more than 200K have died

Elya Martinson, a single mother of three in Kelowna, B.C., learned she had Stage 4 lung cancer, a diagnosis made all the more devastating that the COVID-19 crisis forced her children to stay home from school to shield her from the severe risks of infection. (Memorable and Vibrant Okanagan Photography)
2nd vaccine dose delays leave Kelowna woman, many B.C. cancer patients unprotected

This week, patients and advocates mounted a national campaign to prioritize people with cancer by adhering to the vaccine manufacturer’s schedule

People wait in line for their AstraZeneca vaccination Tuesday at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre. The drop-in clinic ran from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people 30 years of age and older. According to a news release, the clinic was to support people who live in the ten high transmission neighbourhoods in the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Lack of clear vaccine info from B.C. officials leading to rumours, distrust: advocates

People are turning to WhatsApp and other platforms to find vaccine vacancies

Most Read