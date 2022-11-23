FILE – RCMP officers in Red Serge parade into a change of command ceremony for incoming B.C. RCMP Commanding Officer, Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

FILE – RCMP officers in Red Serge parade into a change of command ceremony for incoming B.C. RCMP Commanding Officer, Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier Eby promises $230M in police funding for RCMP vacancies, new hires

Funds will be used to fill vacancies in rural RCMP detachments and regional units

British Columbia Premier David Eby has announced $230 million in police and other public safety funding, the latest in a whirlwind series of commitments since he was sworn in last week.

Eby says the funds will be used to fill vacancies in rural RCMP detachments and regional units, as well as to hire additional officers in specialized units such as major crimes, the sexual exploitation of children unit and money laundering.

He says the funds, to be spent over three years, will also go toward support for prosecutors and probation officers dealing with violent, high-risk offenders.

Eby says in a statement that the funding, part of his government’s Safer Communities Action Plan, will “help ensure that the RCMP can operate to its full capability to keep people safe.”

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the “historic commitment” to core RCMP funding took two years to achieve.

Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, the commanding officer of the B.C. RCMP, says in the statement he welcomes the funding because it will have a direct effect on public safety.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Provincial Government

Previous story
Mehakpreet Sethi, 18, ID’d as victim in Surrey school stabbing

Just Posted

The 2021 Business of the Year Award recipient, sponsored by the Kimberley Bulletin, was presented to Kimberley Kritters Pet Food Supply. Bulletin file.
Kimberley Chamber announces Business Excellence Award finalists

The Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary Society presents a cheque for $100,000 to the East Kootenay Foundation for Health. Photo submitted.
Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary donates $100,000 to East Kootenay Foundation for Health

(Left to right, back row to front) Kimberley Dynamiters Cam Reid, Jayden Kostiuk, Myles Hayne, Trey Stephenson and Kasey Miller dropped in on McKim to join Mathew Bamber, Connor Lye, Easton Grainger, Jayce Longston, Josh Thom, Lucas Cowden, Everett Blake Jenner and Hawthorn Cooper-Lamb for some floor hockey. Photo submitted.
Dynamiters players drop in on McKim students’ after-school ball hockey game

The residents of the apartment at King Street and Cobham Avenue — the former nurses' residence — were all evacuated due to a fire that broke out on an upper storey Tuesday, Nov. 22. (Barry Coulter photo)
UPDATE: Cranbrook apartment evacuated after fire breaks out on upper floor