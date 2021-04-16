B.C. Premier John Horgan gets AstraZeneca shot, encourages others

27% of B.C. residents have now been vaccinated against COVID-19

B.C. Premier John Horgan rolled up his sleeve Friday to get a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

“As of today, 27 per cent of British Columbians have been vaccinated,” Horgan said Friday after getting the shot at a Victoria-area pharmacy. “The AstraZeneca product is safe, I’ve just had it myself, my wife’s slated to get her shot next week. I want all British Columbians to take advantage when you get the call, when you get the opportunity, get vaccinated.”

Horgan used the occasion to reinforce the latest advice from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who has faced a rise in infections to more than 1,000 a day.

“Enjoy the weekend, stay away, physical distance is critically important,” Horgan said. “It’s going to be a beautiful weekend out there. Reduce your contacts, stay as far away from people as possible and just enjoy the good weather.”

B.C. paused the planned use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for front-line workers following a recommendation from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization not to use it on people under the age of 55. The public health agency added the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the potential health risks. There has been a single case of blood clotting in Canada, and a handful of cases in Europe that are being studied.

The AstraZeneca vaccine supply was then redirected to pharmacies, of which 600 in B.C. are offering doses to people aged 55 and older. Available supplies are being offered to people who would otherwise be on the waiting list for B.C.’s age-based vaccination program using Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

READ MORE: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca

RELATED: B.C.’s frontline worker vaccine program in flux as AstraZeneca use paused for under-55s



sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusJohn Horganvaccines