B.C. Premier John Horgan meets with local leaders in Abbotsford and the Fraser Valley on March 22. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

B.C. premier tests positive for COVID-19 as vaccine card set to end

John Horgan working from home as legislature resumes

B.C. Premier John Horgan announced Monday morning he has tested positive for COVID-19, and will resume working from home as the legislature resumes its spring sitting.

“Fortunately, my symptoms are mild and that is thanks to being fully vaccinated,” Horgan said on Twitter April 4. “I’m following public health guidance, isolating and working from home until my symptoms resolve.”

Horgan returned to work in February after undergoing cancer treatments on his throat in late 2021. B.C. dropped its mask mandate for restaurants and pubs in early March, and expects to remove the public health order for showing proof of vaccinations as of April 8.

B.C. is preparing to drop its vaccine passport program for restaurants and pubs this week, and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says future waves of the coronavirus pandemic are not likely to trigger a return to mandatory masks in public spaces.

“Now that we have reached a high level of immunity from vaccination the balance of requiring masks by a legal order is tipped,” Henry wrote in a commentary April 1.

RELATED: B.C. avoiding mandatory masks, event limits, Henry says

RELATED: Future waves of COVID-19 likely, Canada’s top doctor says

