B.C. prepares mandatory vaccination for senior care homes

180 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Friday, one more death

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Social visits have been allowed since COVID-19 vaccination has been offered in all care homes. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)

With overall COVID-19 infection continuing at a low rate all week, B.C. reported one new outbreak at a senior care home Friday, as public health officials prepare to increase protection for senior care home residents.

B.C. reported 180 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 infection in the 24 hours up to June 11. There are 162 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions, down from 176 on Thursday and 195 on Wednesday. One death was recorded, for a total of 1,730 since he pandemic began.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the rapid increase to 75 per cent of adults vaccinated has resulted in the virus reproduction rate being below one and falling in all regions of B.C., making vaccination mandatory in patient care areas of senior facilities is a priority.

more to come…

