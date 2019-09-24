B.C. RCMP seize 1.5 kg of drugs following search warrants

Kelowna RCMP arrested two men and said more arrests will likely follow

The Kelowna RCMP seized approximately 1.5 kilograms of illegal drugs along with a stolen handgun and large sum of cash after executing three residential search warrants last week.

Police also arrested two alleged drug dealers and said more arrests will be made.

According to police, on Sept. 19 the Kelowna special enforcement team, with the assistance of the Kelowna target team and drug unit, executed a search warrant at two rental units on Academy Way and a third search warrant in the 1400-block of Glenmore Road North.

Two men in their 20s were arrested at the scene and now face several drug trafficking charges.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP net traffickers in undercover op

READ MORE: Highway 97 reopened after multi-vehicle collision in West Kelowna

During the search, police found fentanyl, heroine, oxycodone and methamphetamine and also searched and seized a 2012 Acura TL as proceeds of crime.

“This significant seizure of illicit drugs and the arrests made are the result of the continuing effort made by the Kelowna RCMP to identify drug dealers and dismantle organized crime in our community, specifically dial-a-dopers and other drug trafficking group,” said RCMP Sgt. Alex Lynch of the Kelowna Street Enforcement Unit.

The investigation is ongoing and the RCMP urged Kelowna residents to report suspicious activity to the local RCMP detachment at 250 762-3300.

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

B.C. granted injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Deer freed in Courtenay after leg gets stuck in jerry can cap

Animal tranquilized to allow officers to cut plastic ring off

Trudeau takes fight to Singh’s B.C. riding, while Scheer continues in Ontario

Liberal leader campaigns in NDP leader’s riding of Burnaby South

