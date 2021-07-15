Ontario Premier Doug Ford, centre, watches Dr. Vitaly Bard administer the coronavirus vaccine to nurse Mary Glenen-Calder as he tours a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Peel Region during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, centre, watches Dr. Vitaly Bard administer the coronavirus vaccine to nurse Mary Glenen-Calder as he tours a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Peel Region during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

B.C. records 1st COVID-related death in a week; 54 new cases

The person who died lived in the Vancouver Coastal Health area

B.C. officials have announced the province’s first COVID-19 death in one weeks time as 54 more people test positive for the respiratory illness.

The person who died lived in the Vancouver Coastal Health area.

Twenty new cases were recorded in Interior Health, followed by 19 in Fraser Health, nine in Vancouver Coastal, five in Island Health and one in Northern Health.

There are currently 650 active cases of COVID-19, of which 63 people are in hospital and 12 in intensive care.

Meanwhile, 79.4 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received their first dose, with 51.9 per cent of people receiving their second jab.

Currently, there is one active outbreak in acute care at Laurel Place in Surrey Memorial Hospital.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
City concerned too many residents not adhering to Stage 1 water restrictions
Next story
Former defence chief Jonathan Vance charged with obstruction of justice

Just Posted

Smoke seen from behind Kimberley Alpine Resort most likely emanating from Akokli, Redding Creek fires, which have seen some growth in the past 24 hours, according to the BC Wildfire Service. Paul Rodgers photo.
Smoke seen rising from behind Kimberley ski hill most likely from Akokli Creek fire

City concerned not enough residents abiding by Stage 1 water restrictions. Black Press file.
City concerned too many residents not adhering to Stage 1 water restrictions

Grand Forks saw 21 cases of COVID-19 last week. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
Grand Forks leads B.C. in COVID-19 cases

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Mobile immunization clinic heading to Cranbrook