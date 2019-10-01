It was a rainy start to fall in September. (Unsplash)

B.C. records double amount of average rainfall in September

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province

It was a wet start to fall last month as B.C. was drenched with more than twice the amount of rainfall it would usually get.

Rainfall figures released Tuesday by Environment Canada showed that Vancouver, Abbotsford, Victoria, Nanaimo, Penticton, Williams Lake and Quesnel received more than 200 per cent of their normal September rainfall.

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province last month, receiving 159.7 mm and 122.2 mm of rain, respectively.

Of the recorded 18 cities, only Cranbrook, Smithers, Fort St. John and Fort Nelson had less than 15 rainy days.

Only Terrace, Smithers, Fort St. John and Fort Nelson received less rain than normal, at 89 per cent, 42 per cent, 96 per cent and 94 per cent of their normal totals, respectively.

