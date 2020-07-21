Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation in B.C., July 15, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Focus on community spread in summer activities

B.C. recorded 30 additional cases of COVID-19 on July 21, continuing a trend of higher infection related to summer activities.

There have been no new health care facility outbreaks and no new deaths in the past 24 hours, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

“The recent community cases have meant that some restaurants, wineries and recreational facilities in the Okanagan and Lower Mainland have been notified of a potential exposure with some employees, or have had employees who are confirmed positive for COVID-19,”

Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement. “We commend the businesses who have proactively notified the public and temporarily closed for additional cleaning.”

Henry and Dix have reinforced their warnings against gathering in groups after the past three days, where new positive tests and identified cases rose to more than 30 per day.

“I’m concerned when there are 10 cases,” Dix said. “I’m concerned when there are 15 cases, so when there’s an average of 34 over three days, it absolutely has my attention, Dr. Henry’s attention, all of our attention.”

Dix said there are adjustments coming to public health advice and orders as a result of increases such as has been seen in Kelowna in recent days.

“We also have to acknowledge that there were unorganized circumstances that were involved in this outbreak in Kelowna, and we have to take responsibility for those. We have to work with the owners of certain businesses to improve the circumstances in those businesses.”

RELATED: B.C. catching up on scheduled surgery backlog

RELATED: More than 60 cases related to Kelowna exposure

Henry said this week’s analysis of cases shows the need to keep the average number of other people infected by a new case below one.

“We do that effectively by keeping our contacts smaller,” Henry said in releasing the latest modelling July 20. “We know now that we’re travelling more, we’re going to work, we’re going into different settings, so we are having contact with more people.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP watchdog joins voices calling out ‘unreasonable use of force’ in wellness checks
Next story
B.C. search and rescue groups responded to 700 calls in first half of 2020

Just Posted

MP Morrison, House Leader Bergen respond to proposed emergency debate

The Conservatives have requested an emergency debate on Trudeau’s WE Charity controversy

Police respond to robbery at Kimberley gas station

Suspect fled on foot and was possibly armed

Interior Health issues overdose alert for Cranbrook

A toxic substance is circulating, IH reports increased overdoses with ‘severe outcomes’

Interior Health reporting 45 new COVID-19 cases

Dr. Bonnie Henry concerned over increase in cases ‘especially among young people’

2020 Kimberley Horror Fest and film contest to be held virtually

One of Kimberley’s fondest annual events, Horror Fest will not be having… Continue reading

B.C. search and rescue groups responded to 700 calls in first half of 2020

Province announces annual funding as part of Budget 2020

RCMP watchdog joins voices calling out ‘unreasonable use of force’ in wellness checks

Michelaine Lahaie says she has yet to hear from Brenda Lucki in response to

B.C. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Focus on community spread in summer activities

Two U.S. boaters fined after B.C. RCMP find they broke COVID rules in Canadian waters

Tourists, whale watching vessel fined for violating the Quarantine Act

Vancouver Pride Society bans BC Liberals from annual parade after ad controversy

VPS threatened the ban last week if action wasn’t taken against Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness

B.C. catching up on COVID-19 scheduled surgery backlog

More than half of cancelled procedures made up by June

Victoria police chief nabs driver in Lamborghini going 80 kilometres over speed limit

Driver was caught going 170 km/h on the Pat Bay Highway

Summer lovin’ during a pandemic – there’s now a B.C.-made guide for that

Similar to going grocery shopping or seeing friends, if you are feeling sick, skip sex

COVID-19: National initiative encourages Canadians to support local

Canadians are encouraged to buy local on July 25 to revive the economy

Most Read