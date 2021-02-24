(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. residents can reserve provincial camp sites starting March 8

B.C. residents get priority access to camping reservations in province

British Columbians can reserve camping spots across the province starting March 8.

The Discover Camping reservation service gives B.C. residents the opportunity to book a spot two months before the start of the camping season. Non-B.C. residents can make reservations starting July 8.

Limited travel opportunities caused by COVID-19 might lead to a busy camping season, the province predicts, warning that those booking in should have back-up options in case their preferred site and date is booked.

READ ALSO: B.C. closes camping, day services at provincial parks for COVID-19

“Our provincial parks have never been as important as they are right now,” says a statement from George Heyman, minister of environment and climate change strategy. “They provide a special place to safely connect with nature and improve our health and well-being during these difficult times.”

Campgrounds will be subject to COVID-19 restrictions, with limits on how many people are allowed at each campsite. The government notes that public health gathering guidelines may change throughout the camping season, and camping parties are responsible for following them, even if there is a discrepancy between the site allowance and the health orders.

Reservations for day-use facilities, such as picnic shelters and halls, remain closed for 2021.

“We are all looking forward to another summer of camping and outdoor recreation in B.C.,” Heyman said. “And while public health concerns and advice remain, we are asking people to pick a campground as close to home as possible to avoid long road trips and non-essential travel.”

In 2020, campsites, visitor centres and day-use facilities were closed on March 24 as the province increased COVID-19 restrictions. Many campgrounds reopened June 1 with restrictions – limiting sites to eight individuals, including daytime visitors.

To book a camping site starting March 8, visit discovercamping.ca.

READ ALSO: ‘Just went crazy:’ Group gets lots of interest in random camping on public land

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

British ColumbiaCamping

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Majority of Canadians think it’s high time to decriminalize illicit drugs: poll
Next story
LA sheriff calls Tiger Woods crash ‘purely an accident’

Just Posted

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
30 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths in Interior Health

This brings the total number of cases to 7,271 since testing began

Purcell Preschool students. Submitted
Pink Shirt Day at Purcell Preschool

Students at Purcell Preschool in Kimberley are making friends and being friends… Continue reading

The property at 323 Banks Street will be developed into three units. Carolyn Grant photo
Development permit sought for 323 Banks Street, Kimberley

Kimberley residents, especially those in Lower Blarchmont, will be pleased to learn… Continue reading

The city of Kimberley hopes to open the aquatic centre by summer. Bulletin file
City of Kimberley hopes to open aquatic centre by summer

Renovations to building must be completed first

Castlegar’s Gabrielle Herle (right) will be one of the speakers at the conference. She is seen here with Wendy Gaskill from Chinook Scaffolding accepting their Contractor of the Year Award in 2019 from the Builders Code Champion Awards. Photo: Submitted
Girls in STEAM and Leadership Conference offered free for all girls in the Kootenay Boundary

Virtual conference for girls in grades 8 to 12 will be taking place on March 8

Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.'s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
456 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., 2 deaths

Since January 2020, 78,278 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in B.C.

Victoria police are investigating after the head of Beacon Hill Park’s Queen Elizabeth II statue was removed. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Statue Queen Elizabeth II beheaded in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park

The head has not been recovered

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Vaccinating essential workers before seniors in B.C. could save lives: experts

A new study says the switch could also save up to $230 million in provincial health-care costs

The late Michael Gregory, 57, is accused of sexually exploiting six junior high students between 1999 and 2005. (Pixabay)
Former Alberta teacher accused of sexually assaulting students found dead in B.C.

Mounties say Michael Gregory’s death has been deemed ‘non-suspicious’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

According to a new poll, a majority of Canadians want to see illicit drugs decriminalized. (THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Majority of Canadians think it’s high time to decriminalize illicit drugs: poll

More than two-times the B.C. residents know someone who died from an overdose compared to rest of Canada

Interior Health officially declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Creekside Landing in Vernon on Jan. 3, which was followed by the first death from the virus 10 days later. (Kaigo photo)
COVID outbreak over at Vernon care home

Creekside Landing cleared of coronavirus, despite additional death in last day

Photograph By @KAYLAXANDERSON
VIDEO: Lynx grabs lunch in Kamloops

A lynx surprises a group of ducks and picks one off for lunch

(Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. residents can reserve provincial camp sites starting March 8

B.C. residents get priority access to camping reservations in province

Most Read