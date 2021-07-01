British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry wears a face mask as she views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry wears a face mask as she views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. residents should still wear masks in indoor public places: Dr. Henry

Dr. Bonnie Henry says masks remain an important layer of protection until more people have immunity

British Columbia’s top doctor is encouraging people to continue wearing masks in all indoor places, even as they’re no longer mandatory starting Canada Day.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says masks remain an important layer of protection until more people have immunity from two doses of vaccine, which nearly 31 per cent of residents aged 12 and over have received.

Henry and Dix say the next phase of B.C.’s restart plan is a chance to look ahead and reconnect but also to recognize the challenges various communities have faced over the last year and a half.

Police and ICBC will be launching a summer CounterAttack campaign as public health orders are eased and nightclubs and casinos are open for the first time since last year.

RELATED: B.C. sees 44 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday as pandemic orders wind down

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Cause of growing Lytton fire under investigation, Horgan commits to rebuild
Next story
Economy contracted 0.3% in April, biggest hit since early days of pandemic

Just Posted

Trevor Simkins, general manager and head professional at Bootleg Gap Golf Course (left) and his son Preston present Barry Cummins, President of the Kimberley Food Bank with a cheque for $1400, raised at the first annual Founders Tournament. Paul Rodgers photo.
First Annual Bootleg Gap Founders Tournament raises $1400 for Kimberley Food Bank

Nikkela, Adi and Brianna Young don orange “Every Child Matters,” commemorating all the children who attended residential schools across the country. Paul Rodgers photo.
Kimberley Fire Department provides cool-off station, cupcakes in Platzl on Canada Day

Symphony on the Mountain has been renamed Reconnections for this year and will be held on July 9 at Kimberley Alpine Resort and July 10 at Moir Park in Cranbrook. Neil Webster photos.
Symphony on the Mountain postponed, new concerts “Reconnections” scheduled for July 9, 10

Lytton Hospital amid a fast-moving wildfire that sparked June 30, 2021. (Ken White/Facebook)
THE LATEST: 90% of Lytton destroyed in wildfire, injuries reported