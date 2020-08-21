B.C.’s community COVID-19 spread continues with 90 new cases

COVID-19 testing swab kits: B.C. is increasing its testing capacity as more community exposures increase infection rate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

B.C. recorded 90 more COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total active cases to 824 as the province attempts to deal with unregulated gatherings and parties believed to be fuelling the spread of the coronavirus.

The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 continues to be low, with 13 people in hospital and five in intensive care as of Aug. 21. The new cases are predominantly in younger age groups, which have lower risk of developing severe coronavirus ailments but can spread the infection as easily.

There were two more deaths reported in the Fraser health region bringing the B.C. total to 202 since the pandemic began early in 2020.

