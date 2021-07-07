New daily cases of COVID-19 in B.C., seven-day moving average to July 7, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

New daily cases of COVID-19 in B.C., seven-day moving average to July 7, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C.’s COVID-19 cases creep back up, 59 on Wednesday

7-day average for new cases remains below 50

B.C. recorded 59 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection Wednesday, a slight rise since daily positive tests fell to as low as 20 on Monday.

There are 624 active infections province-wide, with 86 people in hospital for coronavirus-related conditions, down one from Tuesday and 20 in intensive care, down from 22 in the past 24 hours. There were no new deaths reported for that period.

The new and active cases by region for July 7 are:

• 20 new cases in Fraser Health, 177 active

• 13 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 230 active

• 17 new cases in Interior Health, 163 active

• two new cases in Northern Health, 28 active

• three new cases in Island Health, 15 active

• four new cases of people who reside outside of Canada, 11 active

B.C.’s vaccination program has delivered 5.4 million doses since December 2020, with 78.2 per cent of eligible people age 12 and over having received at least one dose and 38.2 per cent having had two doses.

RELATED: Tokyo Olympics likely to open with COVID-19 spectator ban

RELATED: Calgary Stampede music venue to require vaccination proof

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Abbotsford killer’s parole eligibility set at 16 years
Next story
SPCA personnel going behind evacuation lines in Lytton to rescue pets and livestock

Just Posted

Image courtesy of the U.S. Centre for Disease Control
Grand Forks sees repeat rash of COVID-19 cases

A new agreement between the BC Emergency Health Service and the paramedics union, while providing much needed improvements to full-time work opportunities and benefits, could also negatively impact ambulance response times for 22 rural communities across the province, including Fernie, Golden, Revelstoke and Kimberley. Black Press file.
‘Unintended consequences’ of labour agreement could increase rural ambulance response times

Environment Cnaada has issued a thunderstorm watch for the East Kootenay region. Trevor Crawley photo.
Another severe thunderstorm watch issued for East Kootenay

After Brayden Morton's Facebook post that his beloved Shar Pei Darla was stolen from him went viral, the person who stole her returned her, and admitted she did it to fund her drug addiction. Morton offered to pay for her rehabilitation treatment. Photo courtesy of Brayden Morton.
Returned stolen dog results in incredible story of compassion