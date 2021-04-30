Seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in B.C. to April 27, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C.’s COVID-19 rate declines, people in hospital rises to 511

740 new cases confirmed Friday, four more deaths

B.C.’s COVID-19 infection picture continued to improve slowly Friday, with 740 new cases in the past 24 hours, but the number of people in hospital rose from 504 to 511 and four more people died.

B.C. recorded 841 new cases on Wednesday, along with a record 515 people in hospital, and 853 on Thursday as the infection rate came down from peak of more than 1,000 in late March and early April.

The age-based vaccination program is accelerating as the province prepares for a large increase in vaccine supplies in May. As of Friday, April 30, registered people aged 56 and up (born in 1965) should begin receiving invitations to book. It goes down in age by one year each day until next Thursday, when age 50 and up can arrange appointments at clinics set up around the province.

Registration for all adults aged 18 and older can be done online any time or by phone from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1-833-838-2323.

“Registration is required only once,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement April 30. “Once you are in the system, you will be notified when it’s your turn to book an appointment to receive your first, or your second, dose of the available vaccine.

“This applies to all immunization streams, including the pharmacy stream. If you have received your first dose through a pharmacy, you should still register through the Get Vaccinated site to ensure you are notified when it’s time to book your second dose.”

