Multiple RCMP officers were on scene in the block of Donaldson Drive off Central Avenue around 5 p.m. on Thursday. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

B.C.’s police watchdog deployed to Grand Forks

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has deployed investigators to B.C. city

B.C.’s police watchdog has been deployed to Grand Forks following an earlier police incident that left a block of Donaldson Street closed Thursday.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) said original details suggested an police-related incident had happened in Kelowna, but upon further investigation were able to confirm the incident happened in Grand Forks.

The IIO investigates officer-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm.

At about 5:30 p.m., more than five RCMP officers were on scene at Donaldson Drive and Highway 3.

Police had cordoned off a stretch of Donaldson Drive with police tape and were asking residents to stay away from the area.

Officers on scene would not speak on details around what was happening or why the area was cordoned off.

The Grand Forks Gazette has reached out to RCMP for more details.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man sentenced to 42 months in manslaughter case

Just Posted

Man sentenced to 42 months in manslaughter case

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

Viral video of B.C. woman’s rant makes it hard to deny racism, advocate says

Alberta man founded #makeitawkward campaign in 2016 after a man in a car hurled a racial slur at him

Hundreds evacuated as flood waters continue to rise in Boundary region

The RDKB issued more evacuation orders Thursday morning.

Josh Dueck inducted into BC Sports Hall of Fame

The Kimberley Native and former gold-medal Paralympian talks past career, future plans

Petition started to install traffic light at Jim Smith/HWY 3 intersection

71 signatures collected on first day

WATCH: Kimberley’s Walk With Your Doc

Every year, Doctors and patients across British Columbia participate in the World… Continue reading

B.C.’s police watchdog deployed to Grand Forks

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has deployed investigators to B.C. city

Most B.C. residents didn’t feel their city was prepared for wildfire season: report

Respondents split on communication effectiveness

B.C. residents against housing for homeless camp out in protest

Campers want BC Housing to consult on temporary supportive housing

Alberta piles on the pressure with pro-pipeline billboards across B.C.

Premier Rachel Notley says delaying Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline is hurting the economy

Founder of Chinese company behind 21 B.C. seniors’ homes gets 18 years for fraud

Wu Xiaohui, former chairman of Anbang Insurance Group, was sentenced in Shanghai court

EDITORIAL: Fueling our fear with higher gas prices

Higher gas prices are said to drive us to take public transit. Are we there yet?

B.C. braces for another year of floods and fires

First Nations partnerships, fuel management need work, report says

B.C. woman shaken ‘like a rag doll’ in devastating dog attack

It took 85 staples to close the massive bite wounds on woman’s leg after attack in Aldergrove

Most Read