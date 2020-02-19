Cans of soda pop are shown at a store in Montreal, Wednesday, December 13, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

B.C.’s soda drink tax will help kids lose weight, improve health, says doctor

Dr. Tom Warshawski says studies show sugary drinks contribute to obesity

The chairman of the Childhood Obesity Foundation says a new tax on sugary soda will improve the health of British Columbia’s children.

Dr. Tom Warshawski says studies show sugary drinks contribute to obesity, a leading cause of Type 2 diabetes, and health outcomes have improved in jurisdictions where sugar taxes are levied.

He says he’s been lobbying the B.C. government for the last five years to tax sugary soda drinks to improve children’s health.

Finance Minister Carole James announced in her budget yesterday that the seven per cent provincial sales tax will now be added to soda drinks that have sugar.

WATCH: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

The minister said the all-party finance committee’s previous recommendations in support of a sugar tax on drinks contributed to her government’s decision to include the tax in the budget.

The tax goes into effect on July 1 and it is forecast to generate $27 million in revenues in 2020-2021.

The Canadian Press

B.C. Budget 2020

