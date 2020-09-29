Fireworks ended the night at Halloween Fest 2019. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

B.C.’s top doctor encourages Halloween costumes to include masks

Dr. Bonnie Henry will soon be releasing guidelines on how to safely trick-or-treat this Halloween

B.C.’s top doctor says she has been receiving plenty of questions from spooky-season enthusiasts who are eager to know the dos and do-nots of trick-or-treating during the upcoming Halloween.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a news conference Monday (Sept. 28) that a guide to safely celebrate Oct. 31 is in the works.

She said people should expect to be in small groups and have pre-packaged candies ready for children, so they can trick-or-treat one at a time.

“One of the nice things, of course, with Halloween is that mask-wearing is often part of it,” said Henry, adding that masks are encouraged.

With Halloween falling on a Saturday this year, there will also be guidelines for those who wish to host a party. Henry encouraged people to stay outside and in small groups. In recent weeks, health officials have been urging British Columbians to “stick to six” people in their pandemic bubbles.

“Things that we’re looking at are we cannot have those big parties where lots of people are getting together,” said Henry. “Whether it’s young people partying in costumes or it’s trick-or-treating.”

B.C. has reported 267 new cases within the last three days, bringing a total of 8,908 cases in the province to date. There are 1,302 active cases, 69 individuals are hospitalized, 22 of whom are in ICU. There have been three new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 233 deaths in B.C.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusHalloween

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Survey finds doctors worry supplies of flu vaccine, PPE will lag demand
Next story
Minimal risk to wild salmon from viruses on farmed B.C. salmon: Fisheries Department

Just Posted

Steelworkers Local 1-405 hosts barbecue for City of Kimberley members

The union is embarking on negotiations with the City of Kimberley for a new collective agreement

Cranbrook and Kimberley Councils support initiative calling on BC Gov. to cover prescription contraception

On September 14, 2020, Cranbrook City Council unanimously passed a motion calling… Continue reading

Nine new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases since the pandemic started is now at 531 for the region

Local environmental group Mainstreams conduct planting project along Mark Creek

A continuation of work building on the City’s flume replacement

Kimberley Minor Hockey returns

Dressing in the parking lot, local kids hit the ice

B.C.’s top doctor encourages Halloween costumes to include masks

Dr. Bonnie Henry will soon be releasing guidelines on how to safely trick-or-treat this Halloween

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

B.C. nurses report rise in depression, anxiety, exhaustion due to pandemic

A new UBC study looks into how the COVID-19 response has impacted frontline nurses

Horgan frustrated as Transport Canada mandate for BC Ferry riders returns

Transport Canada reinstates rule that bans passengers from lower decks

Reincarnation, baby! Music-making B.C. couple celebrate ‘miracle’ pregnancy

‘I (said) to Adam, ‘I really think this is your brother reincarnated,’ Elise Estrada says

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Survey finds doctors worry supplies of flu vaccine, PPE will lag demand

Canadian health officials have said additional flu vaccines have been ordered to meet expected demand

Search suspended for Indigenous elder last seen mushroom picking in northwest B.C.

Mushroom picker Thomas (Tommy) Dennis has been missing since Sept. 16

Gambling on the numbers

Turnout could be key for this provincial election

Most Read