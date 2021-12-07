Properties on Hatzic Lake are surrounded by high water after floodwaters began to recede, near Mission, B.C., on Sunday, December 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Properties on Hatzic Lake are surrounded by high water after floodwaters began to recede, near Mission, B.C., on Sunday, December 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. safety agency issues worker hazard warnings for flooding cleanup

Risks may include asbestos and chemical or biological contamination, among others

British Columbia’s worker protection agency says employers and employees should be aware of the hazards at job sites as the massive repair and recovery work begins after a series of torrential storms.

WorkSafeBC says while the hazards may be different depending on the area, potential problems include building materials with asbestos, chemical or biological contamination, structural or electrical damage and animal carcasses.

Barry Nakahara, the agency’s senior prevention services field manager, couldn’t estimate the size of the job ahead, but says restoration companies have many examples of post-disaster cleanup to refer to, including hurricane Katrina in New Orleans in 2005.

Numerous homes, farms and infrastructure sites were damaged or destroyed in the series of atmospheric rivers causing flooding and landslides, crippling transportation routes, swamping agricultural operations and forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says floodwaters are receding and repair work is starting with contractors, non-governmental organizations and specialized B.C. Wildfire Service teams.

Farnworth was to visit the damaged Interior community of Merritt today but was forced to cancel due to weather problems.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. local governments need help with flood control, Horgan says

BC Flood

Previous story
Kimberley Alpine Resort pushes opening date back
Next story
Canadian traveller forced to stay in quarantine facility after negative COVID-19 test

Just Posted

Kimberley Alpine Resort is unable to open on Dec. 11 and will be reviewing the situation on a day-to-day basis, despite recent snowfall and colder temperatures allowing for snowmaking. Bulletin file.
Kimberley Alpine Resort pushes opening date back

Left to right : Eva Durand (age 8), Eliana Larkin (age 5), Elizabeth Oulton (age 7), Theodore Larkin (age 8), standing in front of the maple products table.
Kimberley French School’s inaugural Winter Market exceeds expectations

Dignitaries officially opened the new Urgent and Primary Care Centre in Cranbrook during a virtual press conference on Monday. Photo courtesy livestream screenshot.
New primary care health centre opens in Cranbrook

The City of Kimberley tweaks its snow management plan each year. Bulletin file
City of Kimberley to add weekend, early morning snow removal shift