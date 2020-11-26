B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. has recorded another 887 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, exceeding the one-day record of 859 recorded on Nov. 21.

Public health officials also reported another 13 deaths related to the novel coronavirus, tying the record deaths recorded Nov. 23 and bringing the total number of deaths to 384.

In the latest 24-hour reporting period Dec. 26, there were 612 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 168 in Vancouver Coastal, 65 in Interior Health, 24 in Northern Health and 18 on Vancouver Island.

There have been two new senior home outbreaks, at Amica White Rock and Ryal Ascot Care Centre in Vancouver.Outbreaks at Hamlets at Westsyde in Kamloops and Peace Portal Seniors Village in White Rock have been declared over.

more to come…

