B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats

B.C.’s top doctor has issued an provincial health order limiting the number of guests and visitors in short-term vacation rental homes and houseboats.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday (July 27) that the limit was being set at the capacity of the home or vessel, plus five visitors, to limit the spread of COVID-19. Cases have been on the rise in B.C., with daily numbers in the high 20s and low 30s, with 81 cases reported since Friday.

“This is to get at what we were seeing happen in various places around the province,” Henry said, citing “people having parties in their rental suites, or their house or on boats.”

She said it would be the responsibility of the rental owner to enforce the rules, as well as to collect contact information in case tracing is necessary.

More to come.

