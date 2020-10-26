FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

Three people have died over the past three reporting periods

B.C. has shattered yet another COVID-19 record as the province recorded 817 new cases over the weekend.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there were 317 new cases from Friday to Saturday, 293 from Saturday to Sunday and 207 from Sunday to Monday.

There have also been three deaths, all long-term care residents in the Vancouver Coastal Health area. There are currently 2,325 active cases in B.C.

The province also recorded four new health care outbreaks. There are currently 21 health care outbreaks, 19 in long-term care and two in acute care.

Henry said that social gatherings continue to directly lead to COVID-19 cases, including Thanksgiving.

“These are all important celebrations, but we are in the middle of a pandemic,” Henry said.

“This has been the case in every part of the province.”

Henry did issue a new order limiting gatherings in private homes to a household and their “safe six,” only.

READ MORE: B.C. limits events in private homes to household, plus ‘safe six’ amid COVID-19 surge

Henry also said there was now an “expectation,” but not an order, that businesses and indoor spaces enforce mask wearing, especially in high-traffic areas.

More to come.

