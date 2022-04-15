B.C. SPCA offers free shelter for pets of residents displaced by Vancouver hotel fire

The B.C. SPCA is also providing emergency funding for pet food and supplies

The B.C. SPCA is offering free shelter for pets of residents displaced by the Winters Hotel fire in Vancouver.

On Monday, (April 11), the hotel erupted in flames around 11 a.m. The fire has displaced 71 residents from the Winters Hotel and another 73 residents at the nearby Gastown Hotel have been temporarily moved.

“We can only imagine how difficult and upsetting this is for these residents, so we are here to help in any way we can,” says Jodi Dunlop, manager of the Vancouver SPCA. “Currently five cats and two kittens are receiving free emergency boarding, and we are in regular touch with the building officials to let them know this service is available for others.”

The B.C. SPCA is also providing emergency funding for pet food and supplies needed by other residents, and SPCA staff are donating men’s and women’s clothing for displaced residents.

Last year, the B.C. SPCA provided more than 12,000 nights of free emergency boarding for pets displaced by wildfires, floods and other disasters, as well as for individuals fleeing domestic violence or unable to care for their pet while in hospital.

