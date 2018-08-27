More classrooms and teachers have been added in B.C. for the current school year. (Black Press files)

B.C. student enrolment up, but slow compared to 2017

Province says there will 538,821 funded public school students in the 2018-19 school year

The number of kids enrolled in B.C. public schools went up by 1,737 in 2018, up from 537,589 the year before. 

However, that’s a smaller increase than last year, with the additional students representing a 0.3-per-cent uptick compared to a 0.8-per-cent rise in 2017.

The number of special needs students went up by 3,020, compared to by 2,182 the year before.

READ MORE: More students, more pressure in B.C. school system

This year sees 1,299 fewer Aboriginal students than the year before, continuing the declining trend in 2017.

The number of English language learning students went up by 1,092, reversing last year’s drop of 394 students.

The number of French immersion students went up by 295. That number is less than half the jump from the year before, partially as a result of French immersion enrolment caps set by schools struggling to find teachers.

The number of students finishing school within six years of starting went up one per cent to 84 per cent, while the number of Aboriginal students getting their Dogwood diploma rose two per cent to 66 per cent.

The biggest jump was in school completion in Conseil Scolaire Francophone School Board students. In 2018, 99 per cent of them graduated on time, compared to just 90 per cent the year before.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
3 fires near Castlegar grow to over 1,000 hectares each
Next story
Rain helps Meachen Creek fire efforts, but drought conditions continue

Just Posted

Rain helps Meachen Creek fire efforts, but drought conditions continue

The Meachen Creek fire continues to be classified as Out of Control… Continue reading

Drought rating increased across the region

Kootenays now at Level 3 rating as province grapples with hot and dry conditions

Evacuation Alert lifted for Ta Ta Creek area

Regional District says significant progress has been made on Lost Dog complex.

3 fires near Castlegar grow to over 1,000 hectares each

Syringa Creek, Deer Creek and Renata/Bulldog Mountain fires continue to grow

Little change in Meachen Creek fire overnight

BC Wildfire Service says there was little change in the Meachen Creek… Continue reading

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

B.C. woman praises helmet after truck runs over her head

“Wearing a helmet saved my life.”

Rainfall, cooler temperatures bring some relief in wildfire-ravaged B.C.

9,450 square kilometres of land has burned so far in B.C. this year

Henderson posts rare feat, joining small group of Canadians to win at home

She’s only the fourth Canadian to win since 1954

Home child care centres in B.C. need more funding, says operator

Kathy Sager says licensees receive far less than similar facilities

B.C. student enrolment up, but slow compared to 2017

Province says there will 538,821 funded public school students in the 2018-19 school year

U.S., Mexico reach trade ‘understanding,’ door opens for Canada

Justin Trudeau has insisted his government will only sign a deal that’s good for Canada

Shawn Mendes grabs four awards, delivers big surprises at MMVAs

The pop singer picked up three other MMVAs, best pop artist and two awards voted by viewers — fan fave artist and video.

‘Baby steps’: Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player learns old skills after accident

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team and a semi-trailer collided in rural Saskatchewan.

Most Read