A empty teacher’s desk is seen at the front of a empty classroom at McGee Secondary school in Vancouver on September 5, 2014. Many parents are figuring out daily plans on the homefront in the wake of school closures around the country.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

The teacher won’t be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035

A B.C. high school teacher has lost his teaching licence after being found to have had sexual relationships with two different former students shortly after they each graduated – including one who was a minor.

According to documents made public by the B.C.’s Teacher Regulation Branch this week, the teacher entered into a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old former student shortly after they graduated. He had taught the student for two years.

The teacher also entered a similar relationship with another student he taught, weeks after they graduated. According to the consent resolution agreement, the teacher gave the student, who was 17 at the time, alcohol “and initiated a sexual relationship.”

The timeline of the incidents were not detailed in the ruling but did happen at different times.

The teacher was not identified in the documents, but was issued their teaching certificate in 1999.

The commissioner said the teacher’s conduct “involved serious boundary violations” and said he was aware that at least one of students “was in a vulnerable state.”

The teacher will not be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
White-throated sparrows have changed their tune, B.C. study unveils
Next story
Lower Mainland teacher facing child pornography charges

Just Posted

Interior Health will not expand Police and Crisis Team

Southeast Division Chief Superintendent Brad Haugli asked IH to expand the program

Work set to begin on passing lane near Jaffray

The province says work will soon begin on a westbound passing lane… Continue reading

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

How much do you know about our country?

Province releases report on Columbia River Treaty public feedback

Reservoir levels, fair compensation for impacted communities, among many issues raised

WildSafeBC reports cougar kill site in Kimberley Nature Park

Use extreme caution if you are walking or hiking in the area.

UPDATE: Military reservist facing 22 charges after allegedly ramming gates at Rideau Hall

The man, who police have not yet officially identified, will be charged with multiple offences

Alberta health minister orders review into response after noose found in hospital in 2016

a piece of rope tied into a noose was found taped to the door of an operating room at the Grande Prairie Hospital in 2016.

B.C.’s major rivers surge, sparking flood warnings

A persistent low pressure system over Alberta has led to several days of heavy rain

B.C.’s Indigenous rights law faces 2020 implementation deadline

Pipeline projects carry on as B.C. works on UN goals

‘Mind boggling’: B.C. man $1 million richer after winning Lotto 6/49 a second time

David O’Brien hopes to use his winnings to travel and of course keep playing the lottery

White-throated sparrows have changed their tune, B.C. study unveils

Study marks an unprecedented development scientists say has caused them to sit up and take note

B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

The teacher won’t be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035

Lower Mainland teacher facing child pornography charges

Elazar Reshef, 52, has worked in the Delta School District

All community COVID-19 outbreaks declared over in B.C.

Abbotsford manufacturer cleared by Dr. Bonnie Henry

Most Read