(Black Press Media files)

B.C. teacher suspended after potty-mouthed comment over student’s fake nails

Kamloops teacher told student it must be difficult to wipe with such long nails

A high school teacher was suspended for telling a female student it must be hard to wipe herself with such long nails.

In documents posted Tuesday, the B.C. Teacher Regulation Branch said Scott Edward James Watson was suspended for one day without pay after an incident involving a female Grade 11 student in late May or early June 2018.

Watson, who was teaching in Kamloops at the time, asked a student about her long, jewelled, manicured nails.

Watson enquired about how the student washed her hair or typed given the long length of her nails, before commenting how it must be hard for the student to wipe after the bathroom with such nails.

The student said she felt uncomfortable with the conversation and in late June 2018, the school district served Watson a discipline letter and suspended him for one day. Watson served the suspension on June 28.

But this wasn’t the first time Watson had to be spoken with regarding inappropriate behaviour with a student.

In 2017, Watson was issued two letters of direction and discipline by the Kamloops school district for having inappropriate conversations with students.

READ MORE: B.C. teacher suspended 5 days for touching colleague’s buttocks

READ MORE: B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Grade 12s issued incorrect marks, final exam results in ‘tabulation anomaly’
Next story
Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Just Posted

Study to look at East-West Kootenay train

Castlegar Economic Development looking for consultants.

Kimberley residents concerned with use of motorized boats on St. Mary Lake, River

St. Mary Lake and River remain under the jurisdiction of Transport Canada.

Continuing questions on herbicide use in Kimberley

The use of herbicides in Kimberley has been in the news this… Continue reading

Quilts of Valour presented to Kimberley veterans

Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames recently handed out two quilts of valour… Continue reading

Cranbrook fire department puts out two small wildfires

Deputy Director Scott Driver said early notification was key to putting them out quickly

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

B.C. raising highway maintenance standards for winter driving

Major routes to be ‘bare pavement’ 24 hours after snowfall

B.C. Grade 12s issued incorrect marks, final exam results in ‘tabulation anomaly’

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

B.C.-wide Grade 12 test error could dash teen’s military dreams, mom worries

Callum, 18, is still waiting on transcripts to be secure his admission into the Royal Military College

Salmon Arm church shooting case sees another delay in court

Court sees another adjournment for man facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault

B.C. teacher suspended after potty-mouthed comment over student’s fake nails

Kamloops teacher told student it must be difficult to wipe with such long nails

CRTC to bring in ‘code of conduct’ for internet providers

New code will protect customers against high bills, allow for cancellations

U.S. to set up plan allowing prescription drugs from Canada

There are concerns whether Canada can meet the demand

RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Last confirmed sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky was in northern Manitoba

Most Read