B.C. teens wanted in double homicide, suspicious death spotted in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were thought to have been seen in the Gillam area

Two missing teens turned suspects in a double homicide and suspicious death investigation in northern B.C. have been spotted in Manitoba, according to RCMP.

Manitoba RCMP they have “reason to believe” that Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were thought to have been seen in the Gillam area of the province.

The teens are wanted in connection to the double homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese near Liard Hot Springs, as well as the suspicious death of an unidentified man near Dease Lake.

Fowler and Deese were found dead on the Alaskan Highway, about 2o kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs in northern B.C. on the morning of July 15.

On July 19, a burned out truck and camper belong to McLeod and Schmegelsky were discovered 50 kilometres south of Dease Lake. A man’s unidentified body was found in a highway pullout two kilometres away.

Gillam is a town of about 1,200 people in northern Manitoba, 11 hours north of Winnipeg. The town is situated on Stephens Lake, not far from Hudson Bay.

VIDEO: Missing Alberni teens now suspects in three northern B.C. killings

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Southern resident killer whale died of blunt trauma, likely from ship

Just Posted

We’re in a climate emergency, let’s act like it Wayne Stetski, M.P. (Kootenay – Columbia)

One of the issues I hear about most frequently from constituents is… Continue reading

A great weekend of soccer at JulyFest tournament

The annual JulyFest Soccer Tournament had another successful year with teams from… Continue reading

Know it All: Summer entertainment in Kimberley Cranbrook

Cranbrook Arts The featured artist this month in the gallery at Cranbrook… Continue reading

Neither rain nor cold can stop Kimberley’s JulyFest

JulyFest attendees managed to ‘Get Festy’ despite the rain and cold, says… Continue reading

News from the Kimberley Garden Club

Submitted by Marilee Quist While I am glad we are getting rain… Continue reading

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Nelson’s net-zero ready house is a glimpse into B.C.’s future

One local builder set out to construct the province’s ideal energy efficient home

Countdown starts to 2020 BC Summer Games

Two flags unveiled at Maple Ridge city hall.

Memorial bench painted by Vancouver woman to stay in park for now

Park board to look at options for artistic enhancements on commemorative benches

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Weather Network’s anti-meat video ‘doesn’t reflect true story’: cattle ranchers

At issue is the video’s suggestion that cutting back on meat consumption could help save the planet

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Wrestling legend finds his wedding dance groove in B.C.

Professional wrestler Chris Jericho posted on social media that he was in Penticton recently

Horgan hints at Daylight Saving Time changes after record survey response

More than 223,000 online surveys were submitted in the government’s public consultation

Most Read