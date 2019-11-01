Electric unicycles, scooters and skateboards are competing with cars and pedestrians on roads and sidewalks. (mobbo)

B.C. to experiment with scooters, unicycles on roads, sidewalks

Electric skateboards another option already hitting the road

The B.C. government is changing regulations to allow local pilot projects for electric scooters, unicycles and skateboards on streets and sidewalks.

The devices are becoming popular in some urban regions, joining conventional skateboards, scooters, rollerblades, mobility scooters and bicycles that compete for space street and sidewalk space with vehicles and pedestrians.

The transportation ministry plans to authorize pilot projects as part of its “active transportation strategy,” with the goal of doubling the number of trips taken that involve physical activity.

RELATED: Injured skateboarder extracted from beneath RV

RELATED: Chase B.C. makes golf carts on roads permanent

“Establishing the authority to conduct pilot projects gives government an local communities the ability to effectively address changing public mobility needs and expectations,” the ministry said in a statement Friday. “It will also let government find effective solutions for devices that are not yet permitted to operate on highways or sidewalks.”

The ministry expects to be ready to invite community proposals in January 2020.

The B.C. community of Chase is one of the first to allow golf carts on streets, similar to resort communities in the U.S. Chase council made it permanent in 2018 after a pilot project, and local officials gave a presentation at the Union of B.C. Municipalities on the benefits of golf carts for tourism and retirement living.

Victoria council voted in 2015 to allow skateboards on downtown streets, after a 25-year prohibition.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Revelstoke high school starts ‘buy-back’ program for vape pens

Just Posted

The Kimberley Social and Recreational Group

A group of dedicated volunteers was honored last week with an Appreciation… Continue reading

Farm life: firewood acquisition

We left the farm in the early afternoon, when the sun was… Continue reading

Stage 6 of Forest Crowne to proceed

Kimberley City Council has approved a zoning change to allow for phase… Continue reading

Wolverine film comes to the East Kootenay

November 22 in Kimberley at Centre 64

Couple missing for days in backcountry near Wasa found after stomping ‘HELP’ into snow

Catherine Gibbons, 22, and Damon Brodeur, 24, were missing for nearly a week

Fashion Fridays: Things a stylist would remove from your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Revelstoke high school starts ‘buy-back’ program for vape pens

Over 45 vapes have been bought and exchanged for cafeteria credit

LETTER: Wildsight welcomes BC legislation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People

Dear Editor, On October 24th the BC government introduced the Declaration on… Continue reading

Farm life: firewood acquisition

We left the farm in the early afternoon, when the sun was… Continue reading

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

Search engine giant stepping back into wearables with Fitbit’s 28 million active users

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

LETTER: A hasty decision to sell golf course

An open letter to Kimberley City Council …. Oct . 27 2019… Continue reading

Once, twice three times unlucky: B.C. woman’s vehicle repeatedly vandalized

‘Senseless and costly mischief’, says RCMP

Man who died from Okanagan RCMP Taser had mental health challenges, family says

Family have identifed the man as 38-year-old Clayton Donnelly of Kelowna.

Most Read