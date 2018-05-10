B.C. to work with emergency alert operator after test fails to reach all

Not everyone with a compatible phone that was on an LTE network received the alert

The B.C. government says it will work with the company in case of the new emergency alert system in case of natural disasters, after Wednesday’s test failed to reach many.

British Columbians were supposed to receive an alert message and sound on their cellphones, radio and TV at 1:55 p.m. that day. Many took to social media to post pictures and videos of the alerts, while many others, either with different cellphone providers or brands of phone, did not.

READ MORE: B.C. gives mixed reviews on alert system test

Some compatible phones that were on LTE networks did not receive the alert, the province said Thursday, similar to what happened during the tests in Quebec and Ontario earlier this week.

“Next steps will include addressing outstanding issues before the official launch of the expanded alert ready system in June,” the province said.

Officials from each province will meet with Pelmorex, the company that manages the Alert Ready system, in the weeks ahead to discuss technical issues and determine how best to address them.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.