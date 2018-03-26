B.C. ‘very disappointed’ by federal court decision to not hear Trans Mountain appeal

A Defend the Water rally was held against Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline Friday at Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl’s office to observe A National Day of Action. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Progress)

The province says it’s “very disappointed” by a Federal Court of Appeal decision to dismiss its application to appeal a National Energy Board ruling that allows Kinder Morgan to circumvent City of Burnaby bylaws as it continues expanding the Trans Mountain pipeline.

In response to Friday’s decision, the environment ministry said that this “allows the local permitting process to be needlessly undermined.”

In a statement, environment minister George Heyman said that B.C. “will continue to explore other legal ways” to fight the pipeline expansion.

The pipeline dispute between the neighbouring provinces has gone on since the end of January when Premier John Horgan proposed new restrictions on diluted bitumen transportation by pipeline or rail, at least until the “behaviour” of spilled bitumen can be better understood and a response plan can be made.

The province had originally filed its appeal in mid-February, after the NEB’s December ruling that allowed Kinder Morgan to bypass local bylaws and continue work on the Westridge Marine Terminal.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, who had said in early-March that her province would fight B.C.’s appeal, celebrated the victory.

Takin to social media, she called the court’s decision to dismiss the appeal “another step forward for market access, the national climate plan and a strong Canadian economy.”

Notley pointed out that Alberta has won every court challenge against the pipeline and said her province “will not back down until this pipeline is built.”

The expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline has caused months of tension between the two neighbouring provinces, with Notley bringing in, and then stepping back from, a wine ban, a suspension of talks to buy B.C. electricity and Premier John Horgan vowing to fight the pipeline in court.

Opposition to the project has spilled out onto the streets in recent weeks, with dozens of arrests at anti-pipeline rallies near Kinder Morgan sites and protests across Burnaby and even south of the border.

