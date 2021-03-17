An Asian giant hornet found in Nanaimo in 2019. (Photo courtesy Conrad Bérubé)

An Asian giant hornet found in Nanaimo in 2019. (Photo courtesy Conrad Bérubé)

B.C. will set more traps to guard against Asian giant hornets

‘Comprehensive surveys’ to be done on Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley

Asian giant hornets are unwelcome on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border and officials and citizen scientists will be trapping and exterminating accordingly.

B.C. and Washington state governments co-hosted a virtual press conference Wednesday to discuss their co-operative efforts to find and eradicate the invasive hornets.

A B.C. ministry of agriculture press release noted that “comprehensive surveys” will take place in Nanaimo and the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island and in between White Rock and Aldergrove in the Fraser Valley.

“[The] surveillance program will include traps in areas where there were previous findings, as well as continued outreach and networking with B.C. beekeepers, local governments and partner agencies in those areas,” noted the release.

Provincial apiculturist Paul van Westendorp said he’s grateful for a pheromone “magic elixir” provided by the Washington State Department of Agriculture that will be used in some traps. He said numerous agencies, beekeepers and other members of the public will play a “critical” role in the success of the survey efforts and said the province will provide more information about trapping.

He said Asian giant hornets, as an apex predator, are not very densely populated in their natural range.

“They will be there and they’re very dangerous when you actually run into them, but the number of them is going to be very limited and that is in fact one of the main reasons we have so much trouble finding these darn nests, because there are so few of them around,” van Westendorp said.

Last year, six hornets were found in the Fraser Valley, all found by members of the public, and none were found on Vancouver Island. The province says the Island “could be declared Asian giant hornet-free” if no more of the insects are found there this year.

British Columbians can report Asian giant hornet sightings to the Invasive Species Council of B.C. by calling 1-888-933-3722, using the council’s Report Invasives mobile app or visiting http://bcinvasives.ca/take-action/report/.

More to come.

READ ALSO: B.C., Washington state work together to kill Asian giant hornets

READ ALSO: Beekeepers in Nanaimo watching out for what are now being called ‘murder hornets’


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AnimalsEnvironment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. liquor sales to end at 8 p.m. tonight for St. Patrick’s Day
Next story
Grist and Mash, Kimberley’s newest craft beer tap room opens its doors

Just Posted

The beer selection at Kimberley's newest brewery Grist and Mash. Paul Rodgers photo.
Grist and Mash, Kimberley’s newest craft beer tap room opens its doors

Natalie and Tyrone Reitman have officially opened the doors to Grist and… Continue reading

Kimberley Alpine Resort wished locals a Happy St. Patrick’s Day along with news that they are extending the 2020-21 season by a full week. Photo courtesy of Kimberley Alpine Resort.
Kimberley Alpine Resort extends season by one week

Kimberley Alpine Resort announced Wednesday they are extending their ski season by… Continue reading

Mike Hambalek tests out a face mask during an inspection off the manufacturing line. Photo courtesy Mike Hambalek.
Local family venture manufacturing medical face masks

Caliper Safety Inc. was born last year to help produce locally-made medical masks amid COVID-19

Ben Miskulin is the recipient of the 2020 Kimberley Arts Council Don Davies Memorial Scholarship Award, formerly known as the Kimberley Arts Council Goolden Memorial Scholarship. Don Davies was a beloved member of the Kimberley arts community. Bulletin/John Allen file.
Cranbrook musician chosen for Don Davies Memorial Scholarship

Ben Miskulin is the recipient of the 2020 Kimberley Arts Council Don Davies Memorial Scholarship Award

A nurse prepares to vaccinate a Kelowna man at a clinic at Trinity Church in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
More than 60K doses of vaccine have been administered in Interior Health

Health authority reported 16 new cases of the virus on Tuesday

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

A construction worker exhales after using a vaping device while eating lunch on the steps at Robson Square, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Youth vaping rates levelled off in 2020, while number of smokers declines

Stress reduction ranked highly among young Canadians’ reasons for vaping

An Asian giant hornet found in Nanaimo in 2019. (Photo courtesy Conrad Bérubé)
B.C. will set more traps to guard against Asian giant hornets

‘Comprehensive surveys’ to be done on Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley

Rebecca Hope, chef at The Jolly Coachman in Pitt Meadows, sports her green in preparation for St. Patrick's Day on Friday.
B.C. liquor sales to end at 8 p.m. tonight for St. Patrick’s Day

Cut off applies to liquor stores, bars and restaurants

Farmland in Surrey. (Photo: Surrey.ca)
B.C. Agriculture minister sends Surrey ‘stern’ letter for nixing agriculture advisory committee

Cities intending to restrict or prohibit agriculture within a farming area may need to be ‘regulated,’ Lana Popham warned

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A video shared to Facebook of an argument turned physical at the Polson Park skatepark Tuesday, March 16, has garnered more than 300 comments. (Jay Sharma - Facebook)
Vernon woman decked in face in alleged stolen skateboard brouhaha

Video captures argument turned physical between woman and youth

A B.C. biotech firm is seeking federal approval for the emergency use of a nasal spray that claims to significantly lessen the impact and severity of COVID-19 in those who use it. (Pixabay)
B.C. biotech firm seeks emergency approval for COVID-killing nasal spray

Clinical trials found SaNOtize reduces levels of virus in upper airways by more than 99%, developers say

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces more grant funds for small businesses to move to online sales, B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. adds $30 million as online sales program sees ‘explosion’ of applications

$7,500 grants offered for expanded to service-based businesses

Most Read