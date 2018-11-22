B.C. winery recalls dried cherries due to undeclared milk

Mission Hill Family Estate is recalling Chukar brand Amaretto Rainiers Cherries because they may contain milk.

An Okanagan winery was forced to issue a food recall this week due to undeclared dairy products.

Mission Hill Family Estate is recalling Chukar brand Amaretto Rainiers Cherries from the marketplace because they may contain milk, which is not declared on the label.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says people with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled product.

Commonly called Amaretto Rainiers Cherries, the package size is 7.5 ounces and has a best-by-date of September 2019. The UPC code is 0 11261 22307 7.

According to the CFIA, recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.

The CFIA stated the recall was triggered by a recall in another country, and that it is now conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

It also notes there are currently no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product in Canada.

