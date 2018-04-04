B.C. woman sexually assaulted after taking out trash

Police seek missing materials and tips after suspect grabbed her while she was taking out the trash

Langley RCMP is urging residents to be vigilant after a serious sexual assault Tuesday night in the Aldergrove community.

A woman was grabbed from behind as she put out her trash around 9:30 p.m. She was taken back into her home and sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

Police need your help to locate bedding removed from the crime scene. The victim’s purse was also believed to have been taken and is described as grey with silver trimmings. If either are located, please call the police immediately.

The victim was transported to hospital. Numerous officers will be canvassing the neighbourhood to collect any potential evidence and the missing sheets and purse.

“It goes without saying that this incident is very disturbing,” RCMP Supt. Murray Power. “I can’t stress enough how important it is for residents to be hyper vigilant and always cognizant of their surroundings. If you see someone suspicious in your neighbourhood – call the police. This type of assault effects the safety and security of the entire community. Langley RCMP is treating this as a priority investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Langley RCMP tip line at 604-532-3398.

UPDATE: B.C. imposes harsh fines on double billing for medical services

Kimberley Academy to offer freestyle ski school

Academy also hosting girls hockey showcase this weekend as well as moguls showcase

Time to talk ticks

As the weather starts to warm up, people across the Interior Health… Continue reading

Paper and Cup to host Book Signing, meet and greet with Jan Redford

Redford recently published a memoir about mountains, marriage, and motherhood.

City proposes 2.01 per cent tax adjustment in 2018-2022 Financial Plan

Included in the City of Kimberley’s 2018-2022 Financial Plan is a comprehensive… Continue reading

Council identifies infrastructure renewal as strategic priority in 2018-2022 Financial Plan

Included in the City of Kimberley’s 2018-2022 Financial Plan is a comprehensive… Continue reading

VIDEO: Kimberley Alpine Resort helicopter Easter egg drop

For the first time in their history, Kimberley Alpine Resort conducted a… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Nurse practitioners in B.C. can now prescribe opioid substitutes

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions announced changes at UVic’s School of Nursing

Brutal winter spurs province to boost highway safety measures

The B.C. government states ensuring peoples’ safety is the top priority.

Canada is one of the biggest wasters of food: report

Every Canadian, on average, tosses away 170 kilograms of food per year

California water polo coach charged with molesting 7 girls

Bahram Hojreh faces charges including sexual battery and sexual penetration by foreign object

'I am a survivor:' Sexual assault victim tells court

The woman’s victim impact statement was read in an Alberta courtroom today

Take note, tick season is upon us

The Interior Health Authority is warning outdoor enthusiasts that tick season has started

