Bagged sand to be made available in Kimberley ahead of winter’s onset

Kimberley Scouts are ready for sandbagging season

It is the season to be prepared.

Scouting is prepared for sandbagging again this year, the first phase made possible by Salvador Sand and Gravel donating the bedding sand and Bryan’s Trucking donating the haulage yet again.

This ongoing community support is immeasurable. Within Kimberley, the vendors who have supported Scouting and youth in our community are once again stepping up. Mark Creek Market, Kimberley Shell, Kimberley Building Home Hardware, Centex Market, and Save on Foods will soon be stocked with sidewalk/traction sand in bags with the Scout Logo.

If you buy a bag with the Scout Logo, you are supporting youth in our community and supporting businesses with a like philosophy.

Thank you for your support of Kimberley youth.

