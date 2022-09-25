The Battleship Mountain wildfire near Hudson’s Hope, B.C. is now being held. As of Sept. 25, it is no longer considered a wildfire of note. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)

The Battleship Mountain wildfire near Hudson’s Hope, B.C. is now being held. As of Sept. 25, it is no longer considered a wildfire of note. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)

Battleship Mountain, B.C.’s last wildfire of note, now being held

31,755-hectare blaze hasn’t grown significantly since Sept. 15

B.C. has no more wildfires of note, as of Sunday (Sept. 25) morning.

BC Wildfire Service says the province’s final major blaze at Battleship Mountain, near Hudson’s Hope, is now being held.

The fire was first spotted Aug. 30 and quickly grew to 31,755 hectares, forcing evacuations of hundreds of properties in the first half of September. Since the middle of the month, though, BC Wildfire says the blaze has seen little growth and the combination of cooler weather and the work of crews has reduced its severity.

BC Wildfire now says the fire is not likely to spread beyond the boundaries crews have created. Nearby communities can still expect smoke in the coming weeks, however, and the Johnson Forest Service Road remains closed at Highway 29.

A similar calming trend is being seen across B.C., with the majority of the remaining wildfires considered under control or held. Of the 167 left, just 26 are out of control.

Most of the fires are in the southeast fire region, with 59 burning there, another 44 in the coastal region and 27 around Prince George. Another 22 wildfires remain in the Kamloops region, with 10 in the northwest and the final five in the Cariboo area.

Close to 85 per cent of the current wildfires are believed to have been caused by lightning, compared to 74 per cent of all those sparked this year so far. The others are attributed to people or are unknown.

Since the start of the wildfire season April 1, wildfires have burned 108,750 hectares of ground in the province. That’s about an eighth of the area burned in 2021 and a third of the 10-year average of 320,377 hectares burned per wildfire season.

READ ALSO: Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in eastern Canada

READ ALSO: Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022northernbc

Previous story
Military sounding alarm over recruiting problems as Canadians steer clear

Just Posted

Sue Duckworth (left) and Betty Nelson (right) are pictured with their gold and bronze medals in cribbage from the 55+ BC Games, which took place in Victoria from Sept. 13 to 17, 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
East Kootenay athletes take home 26 medals in 55+ BC Games

Jayden Kostiuk (left) and Carson Cleland (right) present managers Angela Wulff (centre left) and Tristan Coswan (centre right) of the Sullivan Pub -- long-time sponsors of the Kimberley Dynamiters, with jerseys. Paul Rodgers photo.
Kimberley Dynamiters present long-time sponsor The Sullivan Pub with jerseys

Pictured is Tucker, a dog that is currently in foster care through Meant 2B Loved pet rescue society. (Meant 2 B Loved file)
Meant 2B Loved Pet Rescue Society temporarily pausing intake of animals

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services responded to the vehicle fire early Thursday morning, when a fire was discovered in the back of a GFL collection truck downtown. City of Cranbrook File.
Crews respond to garbage truck fire in Cranbrook