Bavarian Home Hardware completes WildSafeBC Business Smart Pledge

Kimberley’s Bavarian Home Hardware is being congratulated by WildSafeBC for completing their Business Smart Pledge program.
Danica Roussy, WildSafeBC Community Coordinator for Kimberley/Cranbrook, says that Bavarian Home Hardware has participated by promoting the importance of proper transport and deployment of bear spray as well as collecting empty cans.
“They went above and beyond!” said Roussy in an email. “Congratulations.”
