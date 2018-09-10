BC 55+ Games opening ceremonies Wednesday

The big week is here and the Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games begin on Tuesday. To welcome all participants and celebrate, the Opening Ceremony is on Wednesday, September 12th 7-8:30 p.m. at Western Financial Place. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend to join in the festivities and cheer on participants from all over the province. There is no cost to attend.

Ravi Kahlon, Parliamentary Secretary for Sport and Multiculturalism for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture will be attending along with local dignitaries who will offer remarks.

The public is also encouraged to get out and see some of the 23 different events happening throughout the area between September 11th and 15th. To see when an event will take place go to http://www.55plusgames.ca/sports/schedules/.

The Host Society would like to thank all the people who are volunteering their time and talents to make the Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games a success!